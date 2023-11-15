A Return to Pemberley on Christmas Day With Georgiana and Kitty at Main Street

click to enlarge Chaney Moore returns as Mary Bennet in the last of the Pemberley trilogy at Main Street Theater. Photo by Pin Lim/ Forrest Photography

She's mentioned in Jane Austen'swith little attention paid to her. But now, inat Main Street Theater, the younger sister of Mr. Darcy gets her due. As does the Bennet sister Kitty.It's the third and final installment in theseries delving farther into the immortal characters Austen created. Lindsay Erhardt who so memorably played Anne de Bourghi n the first segment, (the second was, returns now as a completely different woman, Georgiana the retiring best friend of the far more outgoing Kitty.Playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon have set their three plays in the same Darcy household on the same Christmas Day. Although this one moves into the day after, Boxing Day and in the second act we fast-forward six years.Describing her character in the third play, Erhardt says: "She’s pretty shy not necessarily because she’s afraid of people or doesn’t have a lot of self confidence, but she's a little bit more reserved partially I think due to growing up in the shadow of Fitzwilliam Darcy. He's this incredible, intimidating character. So I imagine growing up as his younger sister was a little bit like living in the shadow of a giant."While Georgiana has a lot of her own opinions, she hasn't been offered many opportunities to express them, especially given the 1815 culture and mores.Georgiana's and Kitty's friendship has been interesting to explore, Erhardt says because Kitty is "very vivacious. She has this kind of magnetic personality that draws people to her. Which is a contrast to Georgianna. "So it's been fun to explore what brought these two together and makes their friendship work."Init's mentioned that Georgiana is a very good piano player. "So they've kind of taken that plot point and run with it." Georgiana has taken up a correspondence with a gentleman she met at a piano concert for slightly less than a year and she has invited him to Pemberley to spend Christmas with the rest of the family."And then all of the kind of shenanigans that unfold after his arrival."In terms of staging, this play returns the actors to the upstairs as it was inplayed out downstairs in the servants' quarters).Asked why these plays have been so successful (Main Street has extended their runs in the past and tickets are going fast for this one), Erhardt says: "I think for several reasons. We have the benefit of it being an intellectual property that is very beloved. I think the playwrights have done the audiences a lot of favors by taking out some of the legwork that comes with being an audience member in that they're telling stories that audience members are already familiar with. That they already have a relationship with."Also, as she puts it, the characters are by and large sweet and charming. Yes there are high stakes along the way, but things are going to work out. "Especially around the holidays, people are hungry for a happy ending."Cast members include some familiar faces from the past Pemberley plays as well as new. real life married couple Spencer Plachy and Laura Kaldis are back once again as Mr. and Mrs. Darcy, roles they have played in all three Pemberley plays. Others returning are Alexandra Szeto-Joe as Bennet sister Lydia — she also played Cassie in. Yemi Otulana is back as sister Jane. Chaney Moore returns as Mary Bennet. The rest of the cast includes Clara Marsh (), Ian Lewis (), and Patrick Fretwell.Robin Robinson is back as director; she has filled that role in the two previous Pemberley plays as well.Erhardt says the costumes are incredible. Many have come from stock but others have been custom made by costume designer Donna Schmidt. Erhardt wears four different dresses during the two-act, costumes built especially for her. "All of them are stunning." And unlike her character in the firstwhere everything she wore was black, this time around she's in different colors.The men, in their waist coats, tails and high boots are turned out as well, she adds"As far as I know this should be the end of the trilogy. I think this will put a nice end [on it.] They can’t go much longer on the same Christmas Day; there's only 24 hours in this Christmas. We’ve met all five of the Bennet sisters by this point. It does a nice job of tying everything up."