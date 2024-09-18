Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor at OITH: True Love Thwarted and a Deadly Mad Scene

Known for its famous mad scene, Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor about to go on stage in an Opera in the Heights production, should be especially powerful given the intimate confines of Lambert Hall and the fact that the roles of the star-crossed lovers are portrayed by brand new newlyweds in real life.
Rising stars Oriana Falla and Arnold Livingston Geis will be singing the roles of Lucia and Edgardo in the story of lovers from two feuding families who end up deceived and destroyed by the people who don't want to see them together. Lucia is manipulated into marrying another man, goes crazy on their wedding day, stabs him to death and dies herself. Edgardo decides to join her in death and stabs himself. Passion and death presented with a striking Donizetti score.
It takes special talents to be able to sing the lead roles in the tragic opera, as Opera in the Heights Artistic Director Eiki Isomura says. Soprano Falla (who appeared as Adina in OITH's The Elixir of Love to critical acclaim) "Lucia has to balance lyric heft and also great agility and what we call upper extension, Singing really stratospheric notes. It's a rare thing to find singers who have that kind of mobility and access to high notes. Oriana is built for it."
As for her husband, Isomura says: " I’m surprised that that this is Arnold’s first Edgardo. Knowing how he sings I would have expected this is to be one of his signature roles."
The opportunity to debut the roles was irresistible to the couple, despite the timing. "We literally just got married September 1," Geis says. "Then the day after the wedding we hopped on a plane to Houston from Colombia, South America and we started rehearsals the very next day." (They knew they were singing the roles three months in advance.)
And although the plot of Lucia is on the whole not a happy one, Fallas says stage director Alyssa Weathersby has instilled a measure of hope at the end.
The opera begins in the gardens of Lammermoor Castle. An intruder is spotted and yes, it turns out to be Edgardo. Lucia's brother XXX wants to put an end to this romance. He needs his sister to marry Lord Arturo to restore the family fortunes.
As for Geis, he draws on the obvious parelles to the story of Romeo and Juliet. In the case of Lucia, the opera is loosely based on a book by Walter Scott who based his account on a true story.
Falla and Geis have different stories to tell about how they became involved in opera.
She was a pianist when she was a kid and for a brief time played violin with group that. The Harmony Project. One time playing for a donor event she saw agirl’s choir. 15 or 16 no experience . I was really quite terrible.
The choir director stuck me was obsessed with opera and Falla went on from there.
Geiss grew up in a musical home. "My parents were both opera singers. My brother 3 years older. He started singing first. I wanted nothing to do with singing I just wanted to be an actor Teenage years joined choir and di Les Miz les miz. Marius as a freshman in his fell in love with singing and performing.
I always say that opera chose me. I’ve always loved musical teater. I just. I’ve always been one to take the opportunities when they come. It wsn’t that I particularly sought it out more. I’ve got this familia relationship with opera.
Musical theater was a foreign concept for Falla who grew up in Columbia. She just didn't get it. Her first exposure was to opera and classical music. Now, she says, she's come to appreciate musical theater.
The pair met for the first time in 2015 at UCLA where Fallas was in the chorus.
The tenor had broken his arm. Arnold came in at the last minute. Almost a year after that, they performed together, singing for the Viennese ambassador at a club. We sang some mostly German repertoire, syas Geiss who's mother is German.
After the program, the ambassador complimented Geiss on his German. But turned to Falla and told her, "You need some work."
They remained in friends status until 2020. When Falla was living in New York City and Geiss had a job there. During the pandemic, they both returned to California.
Performing in Lucia calls upon both to stretch themselves. "It's a really hard sing. Therre's a reason that a lot of companies don't do Lucia because it's just so demanding,"says Geiss who has to hit high notes that are right at the top of his range.
As for Falla: "For Lucia it’s right as soon as you come in you have crazy singing. It's very technical, hard singing and then it doesn’t stop. You get mini breaks but it just continues. Emotionally it gets heavier and heavier. Vocally it doesn't lessen for the demands on the voice. For me I have to learn to pace myself and not get too carried away and not wanting to move too much because then I can't sing it."
"Opera lovers really know the mad scene so there's a certain expectation," Falla says.
"Lucia was one of our pieces we had to adapt to a concert production back in 2020. We punted it to 2021 and we performed highlights out of it. at the White Oak Music Hall. That was a wonderful experience but it was definitely something that we wanted to present in a fully stages format. I think it's ben 10 years since we presented it at Lambert Hall," Isomura says.
Opera in the Heights planned an earlier Lucia but that changed with the pandemic, Isomura says.
"Fortunately we had the voices that were ready for it."
Explaining why Opera in the Heights seeks out performers like Falla and Geis for challenging roles like they'll be singing in Lucia, Isomura says: "It is precisely that it requires such technical mastery. You want both someone who’s on their absolute A game — working every day — .and in an ascendant period in their careers. They're looking to do these roles for the very first time — these iconic roles you can only learn by really doing them.
"Opera is this business that’s very hard to break into and when you are trusting a singer to sing the title role of a project that involves 100 collaborators it’s such a form of risk taking that most opera companies manage by hiring people who have done it before. Opera in the Heights is different because our intent is always is to cast role debuts. That's what makes our company valuable in the field and I think it's also what makes it exciting for our audiences. To see a rising star discover they’re born for this role. And that couldn’t be more true for our cast of principals."
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. September 20, 27 and 28 and 2 p.m. September 22 at Lambert Hall, 1703 Heights Boulevard. Sung in Italian. For more information, call 713-861-5303 or visit operaintheheights.org. $35-$85.