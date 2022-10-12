Maria Bamford Makes Comedy From Mental Illness: “This Is The Clay I’ve Been Given”

Maria Bamford, one of the defining voices of her generation of stand-up comics, has always stood apart from the crowd.

She was the lone female comedian among the influential 2004 Comedians of Comedy tour alongside Patton Oswalt and Zach Galifianakis. She was an early adopter of the Netflix binge watch model with her outstanding series Lady Dynamite that was sadly gone too soon. And for many, she was the first mainstream comic to make discussion of mental illness a center piece of her act, alongside voice over artist level character voices and laugh-out-loud one-liners.



While being such an original has earned Bamford respect as one of the best stand-ups touring, she always aims to warn her audience that she’s potentially not everyone’s cup of tea. “I am definitely not a comic for everybody,” she warns with a laugh. “I always tell people YouTube it! YouTube it before you come!”



Luckily, for those in the know, Bamford will be dropping by Comedy Hub Houston at Rockefeller's for two shows on Saturday, October 15.

On discussing heavy topics in her material, Bamford is almost zen in her thinking. “I don’t know, for good or for bad, that’s all I ever really wanted to talk about,” she shares. “I know there are other subjects people want to hear about, but I have no interest in discussing them. And those others are can also be funny, but I just don’t.”

“This is also the clay I’ve been given, which is often mental health experiences. My current act I’m really talking about trying to belong and the various cult memberships I’ve had over the years. I think that’s what I felt most after the quarantine experience that I was so grateful to come back and be part of a group! To be part of a group of any kind was just so lovely. That’s what my new hour is about.”

That impulse to keep connecting appears to have been a driving force for how she dealt with her time away from the traditional stage during the pandemic. Before comedy at home became the norm, Bamford was ahead of the curve, releasing the Special Special Special in 2012 in a living room with only her parents as her only audience members.



For the 52-year-old joke teller, quarantine had it’s upsides. “I’m introverted anyway, so I was delighted,” she says earnestly. “The more I don’t have to go out and see people anyway. My act is more theatrical anyway. I can perform it without needing a ton of interaction. But of course, you miss hearing laughs. That was beautiful and every time I did a show it was just an elation to feel that as you could hear people laughing in person. Obviously, there were terrible things about the time, but that was one of the positives. People still did support live shows, even if they were just online.”

The pandemic even offered the former Arrested Development star a few high water marks for her career, as well as unique challenges to idea of what an evening of comedy even is. “The interesting thing was I did my bigger show ever online, it was 2500 people come to a show, because it was worldwide,” she explains. “I had another show which was a benefit which was for women who are unhoused in Los Angeles, and I just stayed online with everyone for 24 hours and I just went to sleep. And anyone who was feeling lonely... it wasn’t creepy or anything! My husband, he slept for a little while, but really couldn’t with all the people watching him. So I think that was an opportunity to connect with people in a different way.”

Getting back to in person shows was not without struggle. The laughter returning might be a plus, but masking remains a thought process. “I think people are really excited and happy to be out,” Bamford begins. “But I don’t know, I talk a lot about mental health in my act, so maybe people who might be more anxious are wearing masks. Also, for genuine health reasons. Somehow, I don’t wear a mask, but I’m sure that’s a good idea. I know it’s a good idea. It’s really only been positive and a lot of fun.”

While being online has the advantage of expanding her reaching and documenting her past successes, there’s also the appeal of getting back to in person performing for crowds in them moment. “There are so many beautiful things being made every few seconds, I think it’s ok to let a few things go into the ether,” she says, monastically. “It’s good for the ego to have things disappear. I mean, I don’t know. I’m also not a super famous person, I don’t think I’m making changes at a grass roots level for anybody. Might want to keep track of what some other people are doing, Roy Wood Jr! Write down what he’s doing, he’s great.”

On the subject of who are the comics who make her laugh, Bamford offers an even-handed appraisal. “Mostly I get to see people who have just moved to LA,” she explains. “There are just incredible people who are still in their first five, seven, ten years of doing comedy who are magnificent who aren’t quite known to the general public yet. I feel so honored and lucky to see them. I don’t always see headliners since I’m usually working those nights too. But I know whenever I see someone, a professional, I say. ‘Oh My God, they are doing beautiful work.’ Who was I watching? My friend Jackie Kashian is a favorite, I love watching her. Laurie Kilmartin, and I just saw Yamaneika Saunders and Howie Mandel - it’s like whatever comedians I just worked with recently I’m like: Oh My God, you are so good. I don’t know why it is always a surprise, but it is. There’s something about seeing something live where you were like, I had no idea!”

Happily, Maria Bamford will be live too and a tough show to miss.