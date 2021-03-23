Opera in the Heights Brings Lucia and Figaro to White Oak Music Hall

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

It's the return of live opera for Opera in the Heights but rather than it playing out in the cozy confines of Lambert Hall, it will be on the lawn at White Oak Music Hall this Wednesday and Thursday.

Artistic Director Eiki Isomura will conduct the OH! Orchestra in highlights from Donizetti's Lucia di Lammermoor and Mozart's Marriage of Figaro with singers from the company.

The decision to return to live performance with outdoor seating came after the opera company conducted surveys and phone calls with potential audience members.

"We found that our audience and our performers generally want the same thing: safe, in-person music-making," said Isomura, adding, "While we are extremely proud of our venture into digital content earlier this season, we look forward to returning to live performances this spring in a safe outdoor setting."

In keeping with White Oak's GRID Concert Series, rather than buy individual tickets, audience members purchase a grid or reserved area with up to six seats for themselves and their friends.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 24 and 4 p.m. April 25. For tickets, please visit whiteoakmusichall.com, or call the Opera in the Heights Patron Services at 713-861-5303. Grid prices are $125-$250.