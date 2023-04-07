Todd Waite is Sherlock Holmes Once Again in Another Rapid-Paced Adventure at the Alley



Sherlock Holmes, an iconic figure in detective fiction, has for Houston audiences an equally iconic figure in Resident Acting Company Member Todd Waite who has played the master sleuth five times at five year intervals.



"They're all different. I'd say what's interesting about this one is it's written by a woman. You see the difference in the title. The female character is central to this and it just feels more modern in that sense. It's my favorite of all the scripts," Waite says.



Word that Sherlock was back has struck a chord so much so with area theater-goers that even before it opens on April 14, the Alley Theatre announced that it was extending the run through May 14.



Billed as a mystery-comedy, in Sherlock Holmes and The Case of the Jersey Lily by Katie Forgette, real life characters are imported into the plot with famous actress Lillie Langtry (Krystal Lucas) aka the Jersey Lily and her friend: author and wit Oscar Wilde (Christopher Salazar) making an appearance as well.



Langtrey has brought a case to Holmes and although it seems simple at first, it rapidly devolves into something much more. Wilde is busy writing The Importance of Being Earnest. Holmes' nemesis Professor Moriarty (Brandon Hearnsberger) shows up as usual in his usual arch-villain manner.



And, of course, Dr. John Watson (Orlando Arriaga) is here as well, partnering with Holmes to help unravel the usual twisted scheme. The diverse cast is directed by the Alley's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner.



Waite sees Watson as an essential element to what makes Holmes so successful.



"I actually think [Sherlock Holmes mysteries are] intriguing not just because of Sherlock but because of the relationship between Sherlock and Watson. I don’t think Holmes is terribly likeable on his own. But when you combine with the character Watson who is himself kind of a war torn doctor who seems to be looking for something, dissipated and looking for something to attach a new energy to, but is full of heart and full of empathy. And Holmes he needs Watson both for protection physically and to remind him of his heart. Holmes takes Watson on fantastic journeys," Waite says.



Audiences and readers continue to like the Holmes-Watson story line, Waite says, because "They like the friendship. They like that imperfect people can come together and make one another able to live in the world."





There have, of course, been many portrayals of Holmes starting with Basil Rathbone's rather dry take. "There's always this balance you've got to get in the Holmes between serious, fast-driving forward plot and humor and you've got to decide what that balance is," Waite says.



Sir Arthur Conan Doyle began with A Study in Scarlet (1887) and ending with The Adventure of Shoscombe Old Place"(1927) and this play is set sometime in those years with some modern touches, Waite says. Lovers of Oscar Wilde's writer should take note of the many Easter eggs Forgette has thrown into the script, but Waite says the play is thoroughly enjoyable without having read all of Wilde's writing.



"I never got to play Hamlet and I wanted to because I felt I just got him. There’s something very Hamlet like in Sherlock," Waite says. "I loved when I was in school I was involved in sciences and sports very strongly and a little less so in the arts. And it's funny because Sherlock works through his mind, his passion comes through his mind and yet he lives, in good productions, very thoroughly in his body. He's a good fencer. He moves through space with definitiveness.



"I love that combination. I love words that flash through your soul quicker than thought like darts. It’s partly a melodrama but it’s fun. The speed is fun. The muscularity of it is fun. His mind is fascinating and enjoyable to play."



Performances are scheduled through May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Alley Theatre, 615 Texas. For more information, call 713-220-5700 or visit alleytheatre.org. $34-$78.