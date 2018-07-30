(L-R) Lyndsay Sweeney, Briana Resa, Jon Harvey, Lisa Villegas, Amy Warren and Samantha Jaramillo: the cast of The Moors . Whic one plays the dog and which one the moor hen?

Two unmarried sisters live alone on the moors in a manor house with a dog and a maid. A governess and a crash-landing moor hen arrive. And then there's the useless brother.

Using the Brontë sisters' lives and writing as a stepping off point, playwright Jen Silverman has crafted a black comedy that intermingles the surreal with the reality of life for women in the Victorian age. She named it The Moors, fitting because according to Jennifer Decker, director and artistic director of Mildred's Umbrella Theatre Company, the Brontës wrote so much about the moors that they lived near that the heath almost becomes a character.

As the moor hen might indicate, this is no factual biopic and the sisters in this tale — Agatha and Huldey — go far beyond any action the Charlotte (Jane Eyre) and Emily (Wuthering Heights) took in regards to their brother Branwell (that name has been retained) and his poor business practices. The real life Branwell had a drug and alcohol addiction and a series of failures in employment.