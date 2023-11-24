Paul Hope Cabarets Celebrate the Holidays in We Need a Little Christmas

If you’re looking for “a nice grownup
evening” this holiday season, with music not oft heard sung in an intimate and
unique space by a troupe of talented local performers, Paul Hope would like to make
a suggestion.
On Monday, November 27, Paul Hope Cabarets will open their
very first Christmas cabaret, called We Need a Little Christmas,
at Ovations Night Club in the
Rice Village, and Hope says not only do their shows boast a relaxed, come-as-you-are
environment, you also don’t have to deal with the Theater District.
“It’s like you’re coming to a party with
some friends who just happen to be good singers,” says the artistic director.
Because their cabarets tend to be
Broadway-centric, Hope started planning for their first holiday cabaret by
looking towards the Great White Way where he found, well, not much.
“For Broadway, it’s very risky for them
to do things that are seasonal, because they want the show to run year-round
for as long as audiences are coming,” explains Hope.
Still, they were able to find some
songs, like Meredith Willson’s “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” a
standalone tune Willson interpolated into the score of his Miracle on 34th Street-based musical Here’s Love; “Lovers on Christmas Eve” by Cy Coleman and Michael
Stewart from the 1977 musical I Love My
Wife; and the song that lends its name to the program, “We Need a Little
Christmas,” from Jerry Herman’s Mame.
In terms of carols, Hope says he tried
“as much as possible” to stay away from “carols that are done to death.”
“I figured there are plenty of singalong
candidates all over town in other Christmas offerings, so I’ve tried to do a
couple of things that were more European,” says Hope.
Carol selections include “In the Bleak
Midwinter,” “I Wonder as I Wander,” and a “wonderful French carol” called “Whence
Comes this Rush of Wings?” which Hope discovered on an anthology of carols,
sung by a British choir, which Hope has had for years.
“I told everybody don’t memorize that,”
says Hope. “I want us to actually have our music in front of us like carolers.
That’s the only thing they don’t have to memorize the words for.”
Another song Hope is excited for
audiences to hear is an arrangement of “Little Drummer Boy” in counterpoint
with “Peace on Earth” sung by former Metropolitan Opera baritone Richard Paul
Fink and recent Manhattan School of Music graduate Pantelis Karastamatis. If
the music sounds familiar, it’s because it was famously performed by Bing
Crosby and David Bowie in 1977, in arguably “the
strangest Christmas duet ever.”
“Evidently they came up with this
arrangement in, like, 15 minutes or something ridiculous right before they shot
it, and it’s exquisite,” says Hope.
In addition to serving as artistic
director and doing a bit of singing during the show, Hope also serves as party
host, typically regaling the audience with information about the songwriters,
the songs, and the shows they come from. Though he says this cabaret, by its
nature, precludes such patter, he’s spent 40 years doing holiday shows in
Houston – including productions of Here’s
Love, Mary Poppins, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and three different versions of A Christmas Carol at the Alley Theatre – and he’s got some stories
to tell.
“I’ve got some anecdotes about colliding
sets and a Channel 13 newsman who thought it would be cute to fly with Peter
Pan, but didn’t realize you maybe need to wear some athletic wear in order to
be hauled aloft if you want to have children,” says Hope with a laugh. “One of
the advantages of being been around for as long as I have and [doing] as many
Christmas shows as I have is inevitably, by law of averages, some things can go
wrong and in a very funny way.”
Looking forward, Paul Hope Cabarets will
return to their Broadway repertoire with a second Frank Loesser cabaret in
February (focusing on the second half of his career and shows like Guys and Dolls and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) and a finale
celebration of Cole Porter and Irving Berlin’s careers in their spring
cabaret.
In addition to their regular
“full-strength” cabarets, Hope says they’ve added to their programming after
seeing their audience “growing by leaps and bounds” over the past year.
Last summer, after realizing that there
were songs from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s from artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony
Bennett and Peggy Lee – i.e. songs from the Great American Songbook that were
not part of Broadway or Hollywood – that they wanted to feature, Paul Hope
Cabarets premiered their first Ultra Lounge show. Tickets to the program,
called “Mambo Fever” and featuring themed cocktails like daiquiris and the Cuba
Libre, “sold like hotcakes” according to Hope, who says the Ultra Lounge will
return this summer.
Maybe with a tiki theme.
“I’m sure we’ll have ‘The Lion Sleeps
Tonight” as one thing in there, but we won’t serve the drinks in coconut
shells, I promise,” says Hope.
Hope is optimistic that this holiday
cabaret will become an annual event, too.
“We may have exhausted the Broadway
holiday list, but there’s plenty of other holiday stuff that’s a little bit off
the beaten path,” says Hope. “If people are tired of hearing ‘O Come, All Ye
Faithful’ and ‘Hark! the Herald Angels Sing’ or if their tolerance level of it
is very low, they can hear their annual renditions of those elsewhere and come
to us for a new angle on an annual basis.
“Hopefully.”
We
Need a Little Christmas is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. November 27, December 4 and December
11 at Ovations Night Club, 2536 Times. For more information, visit paulhopecabarets.org. $20-$135.