Anastasia at the Hobby Doesn't Quite Find its Footing

Why do all the cast members in the touring production of Anastasia (2017), playing through March 10 at the Hobby via Micher Neurosciences Broadway at the Hobby, sing like they're auditioning for a tour of Les Miz? They belt, wail, and emote, haloed in Donald Holder's back light as if sanctified, or expecting a callback.

Adapted from the Don Bluth animated musical (1997), which itself was based on the Marcelle Maurette play (1954) and the play's most famous adaptation, the 1956 movie starring Ingrid Bergman and Yul Brynner, no wonder this musical doesn't know where to find its footing. It's got a little bit of everything, but a whole lot of knockoff Broadway, from My Fair Lady to The Phantom of the Opera. But not the good parts, which would be score, casting, and lively libretto.

The story is classic. Con men Vlad and Dmitri find their meal ticket out of post-Revolutionary Russia when they find a young girl with amnesia. They groom her to be a grand lady and drill her with czarist facts so they can pass her off on dowager grandma in Paris. The girl will be heir to the throne, and the guys will pocket a cut. Commoner Dmitri, of course, falls in love, but realizes that if their plot is successful, he'll never see his princess again.