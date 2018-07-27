Comedian Bill Burr Keeps it Real at Revention

Bill Burr’s success lies in his ability to be a common man while not actually being one at all. Burr has had roles in Breaking Bad and Chappelle’s Show, two of the most influential television programs of their time. He has sold out clubs and other venues for years upon years. His Netflix catalog is unrivaled.

Burr has all this to his credit, not to mention fame and riches. And, yet, as he displayed one more time Thursday night before what appeared to be a sold out show at Revention Music Center, his inherent appeal lies in being one of us.

Burr is a comedian in the age of Trump, and he’s also recently become (at 50) a first-time parent. Burr could do half a set on Trump, the other half on being a relatively old first-time dad, put asses in the seats, keep said asses happy and watch the money pile up in the process. But that would be easy, and Burr is too good a comedian to do things the easy way.