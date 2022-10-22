Human Dignity and Redemption Explored in Coyote on a Fence at Dirt Dogs Theatre

In its latest production, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. transports us to an unmentioned small town that is easily conjured in the American imagination through the steady music of Americana that plays before the start of the play.

Coyote on a Fence, written by Bruce Graham, examines themes of the dignity of the human being and the redemption of incarcerated people who commit heinous and violent crimes. Directed by Dirt Dogs’ Artistic Director, Malinda L. Beckham, the production reveals that Beckham clearly understands the “why” behind this play though the “what” of this play is bogged down by incoherent design choices and uneven acting performances.

Jimmy Volman plays John Brennan, a well-read convict and editor of the prison newspaper, The Death Row Advocate. Volman shines when he captures the indignant and righteous energy of an activist advocating for the humanity of his fellow inmates, and there’s a beam of contemplation when his estranged daughter is mentioned. However, Volman tends to stay in the cocoon of righteousness when the connection is needed and implied in the dialogue.

Volman spends much of his stage time with Kyle Clark (Bobby Reyburn). In the program, Reyburn is described as “illiterate yet affable,” but Reyburn can read and write. It is simply at a low level. This matters because the fuzziness around this word choice is why Clark’s performance was baffling. Where did Reyburn fit on the spectrum of disability?

Was he a poorly educated young man due to his being developmentally challenged or was he a poorly educated young man due to being brought up in poverty? To what extent was he both? It’s hard to tell since Clark played the binary rather than one integrated character.

Clark would go from Gilbert Grape to Derek Vinyard in such a sudden turn of action. Hurling racial slurs and anti-Semitic comments made Clark drop all mannerisms, affectations, and naivete that would typically characterize Reyburn’s character. His hatred was so separate from the usual whimsical quirks and mannerisms of Clark’s that it seemed like two split personalities.

In the end of the play, Clark dies and Volman writes his obituary inspired by a famous quote from St. Francis of Assisi. “Where there is charity and wisdom, there is neither fear nor ignorance. Where there is patience and humility, there is neither anger nor vexation. Where there is peace and meditation, there is neither anxiety nor doubt.”

He says this to highlight how Clark was a victim of his caretaker since “the only person who loved him taught him how to hate.” This hinges on the fact that Reyburn was a developmentally disadvantaged person who unknowingly succumbed to the greater authority of his racist uncle, but in those spurts of racial outrage, it seemed more like Reyburn was a provincial-minded man from a low-income background who succumbed to Aryan-Neo Nazi ideology due to a lack of education and bad influence.

The former highlights how hate is learned; the latter highlights how poverty and dissatisfaction can influence racial prejudice. A more consistent acting performance would have achieved the former which seemed to be the playwright’s intent.

Destyne Miller (Shawna DuChamps) finds her rhythm as the play moves forward. The humor of her solo scenes at the bar improve as Miller’s delivery reflects both the weary and singularity of being a prison guard for death row inmates.

Curtis Barber (Sam Fried) is the New York Times journalist interested in profiling Volman who enters and exits when the script deems him necessary. His scenes without Volman seem inconsequential. Since the contents of his article aren’t revealed explicitly on stage as the obituaries are, it’s difficult to feel engaged in this subplot. However, that’s a matter for the playwright not the production team.

This production is redeemed by the set design and construction by Santiago Sepeda, that was an immaculate display of collaboration and thematic clarity between Sepeda and Beckham. The various browns of the distinct set pieces gave continuity across the locations. They evoked the setting of a small-town American town. However, when the characters were introduced, the brown motif established in the beginning was abandoned for the sake of realism.





click to enlarge Kyle Clark as Bobby and Jimmy Vollman as John Photo by Gary Griffin

The white prison costumes — though realistic — were too obvious a choice. At times, the whiteness of the uniforms were too bright, too new. Who would believe that these death row inmates had been in prison for more than 48 hours? While white tends to take on meanings of innocence and goodness, it would have been a braver choice to have costumes take on a more aesthetic meaning just as the set design and construction did.



Having the bridge where the guard looms over the prisoners in their room is a brilliant choice. It highlights the surveilling powers of prison and lack of privacy that inmates have even in their most vulnerable moments. The guard’s gaze is omnipresent and invasive. Clark and Volman converse, when Clark would suddenly initiate a vitriolic diatribe about Black and Jewish people which is immediately stopped by Miller banging loudly with her club on the cell bars. Thankful that she stops the hate speech, uneasy that she’s been listening all along, it’s a tense relationship

When Volman must leave his prison cell to meet Barber, he must walk up the stairs from his cell to cross the bridge just to walk back down to get to the visiting room. The walk never feels laborious to witness. Watching Volman have his hand and feet cuffed before he must walk up and enter the “Real” world was a stark visual reminder that this intelligent, newspaper editor is still a death row convict who committed a violent crime. Volman was going “up” to the land of humanity. After the visit, he’d go “down” where the convicts exist.

The primary moments of this play take place in the jail cells. The jail cells have walls. The dive bar and visiting room where the non-convicts inhabit do not. Even when Volman and Clark go out for recreation time, a wall is established between them. They can’t see each other even if they want to play together.

The pervasiveness of the enclosed environment for the prisoners coupled with the omnipresent guard watch visually cues an almost dehumanizing structure of prison that inhibits connection and encourages isolation.

Beckham’s passion and belief for this story is palpable. Her understanding of the dignity of all human beings. Her desire to tell a story that shows the higher powers and structures that exist to distract us from loving the worst of human beings back into their full humanity. It’s all there in this production. Unfortunately, there’s enough gristle to saw through that could exhaust you before you even get to the delicious and edible part.

Performances continue through November 5 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at MATCH, 3400 Main. For more information, call 713-520-0055 or visit dirtdogstheatre.org. $5 - $50.