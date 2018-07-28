Revenge Takes Center Stage in Houston Shakespeare Festival's Hamlet

Oh, to be a young prince stuck firmly in "emerging adulthood," a time when you're too old to respond to an existential crisis with a trip to Hot and some black eyeliner, but still too young to have any perspective or wisdom to bring to the table. That’s right, William Shakespeare’s great revenge tragedy, Hamlet, kicks off this year’s Houston Shakespeare Festival.

The set-up for Hamlet is simple: The titular Prince of Denmark is back home, troubled by his father’s death and his mother’s subsequent re-marriage to Hamlet’s uncle less than two months later. Yep, he likes this turn of events just about as much as you’d expect. The situation becomes more complicated when a ghost of the late king appears to Hamlet, imploring him to avenge his murder by punishing the murderer – Claudius, his own brother, and Hamlet’s new stepfather. Hamlet decides to feign madness as he tries to verify the veracity of this new information and decide what to do, trolling not only his murderous uncle-stepfather, but his mother, Gertrude; his old friends, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern; his on-again, off-again lady friend, Ophelia; and her father, Polonius. But, like that old Confucian saying about digging two graves when seeking revenge foretold, the body count starts to rise in true Shakespearean fashion, as Hamlet’s quest quickly consumes not only him, but everyone around him.

Despite being Shakespeare's longest play, director Jack Young has trimmed it to a very manageable, briskly paced affair clocking in at about two hours and fifteen minutes. Yet, the production ultimately suffers from a lack of cohesion and vision.