Title: Men in Black: International



Describe This Movie In One Plan 9 From Outer Space Quote:

CRISWELL: Perhaps on your way home you will pass someone in the dark, and you will never know it, for they will be from outer space.



Brief Plot Snyopsis: Alien agents alienate alien agency.

Rating Using Random Objects Relevant To The Film: 2 Alex Trebeks out of 5.

Tagline: "The world's not going to save itself."

Better Tagline: "In space, no one can hear you yawn."

Not So Brief Plot Synopsis: A childhood encounter with a mysterious organization dedicated to monitoring alien activity on Earth compels a young Molly (Tessa Thompson) to dedicate her life to cracking their ranks. Her diligence pays off when she tracks down an alien in Brooklyn, leading to her recruitment into the Men in Black by Agent O (Emma Thompson). Her first mission: join the London bureau and report to High T (Liam Neeson), which leads to her partnering up with legendary Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and uncovering a possible mole in the MIB's midst.

"Critical" Analysis: It's not surprising to see a relaunch of the Men in Black franchise coming seven years after the last installment. All three of the previous movies were commercial successes, with MIB3 alone grossing over $600 million. It's a solid brand, so the real puzzler is why director F. Gary Gray and company have given us an end product so listless and half-assed.

Men in Black: International is the first of the franchise not helmed by Barry Sonnenfeld, though his imprint isn't completely erased. The look of the various bureaus remains consistent from earlier films, and Gray brings his action sensibilities to the table, along with a club scene clearly inspired by his early music videos.

It's also the first of these without Will Smith or Tommy Lee Jones (they are briefly referenced), and their absence is more keenly felt. Not in the sense of missing their actual characters, but in the chemistry between the two, because chemistry is mystifyingly absent here.

It's somewhat baffling that Thompson and Hemsworth, who played off each other so marvelously in Thor: Ragnarok, interact with such leaden indifference. The script does a poor job differentiating between M's ambition as a reason for latching onto H and her later apparent attraction to him, and Hemsworth sleepwalks through an admittedly lazy character arc that never bothers to get serious about whether H is really a traitor to the agency.

Worse than any of that is Kumail Nanjiani's alien sidekick character. "Poochie" ... sorry, "Pawny" has a handful of good lines (your kids will love him), and Nanjiani gives it his all, but he is otherwise the worst sort of pointless, catchphrase-spouting adjunct you can imagine. He's the Bat-Mite of Cousin Olivers, and the decision to make him a central character is baffling.

The high points are few and far between. Rafe Spall elevates Agent C from what could easily have been a Water Peck-type asshole into an actual character, and Rebecca Ferguson's alien arms dealer is fun for the ten minutes she's on screen. Some of the alien designs are truly inspired, and it's hard not to notice how far the effects have come since the early days of the series.

Though probably the most unbelievable thing — in a movie about alien exoduses and extra-dimensional travel — is the idea that a dozen Amazon boxes could sit unmolested on a Marrakesh street for several days.

And maybe it's more of a personal gripe, but the movie's worst crime might be wasting Emma Thompson. It's not that difficult, people: Agent O was already introduced in MIB3, and could easily have been made head of the London branch instead of Neeson. Thompson is doing the best work in this movie by light years, and short-changing us should get Gray a reprimand from the Directors Guild.

Frank the Pug is also criminally underutilized.

It's a disappointing misfire, especially given how well we know how well the two leads are capable of working together. If there's a truth that really is out there, it's that Men in Black: International just isn't that good.

Ask A 9-Year Old:

RFTED: Do you think aliens exist?

9YO: Of course.

RFTED: Why "of course?"

9YO: Because we've only explored, like, one-fourth of the universe.