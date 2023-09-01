VICTOR: And those priests, they weren't fathers.

Wire hangers are the least of this mommy's problems.1 Underwood Five out of 5.N/AMarissa (Hilary Swank) lost her husband a short time ago, but can at least take solace that her two sons, junkie Michael (co-writer Madison Harrison) and cop Toby (Jack Reynor), are mostly alive. Hold that thought, because when Michael is murdered, Marissa finds herself teaming up with his (surprise!) pregnant girlfriend Paige (Olivia Cooke) to get to the bottom of his death.Gonna be a long autumn, everybody.The ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike have already pushed several late 2023 releases into the next year, leaving movies that either don't need a lot of advance publicity (no press screenings for) or don't want it. Which brings us to, which no amount of pre-release junketing would make more watchable.Perhaps that's why it's set in 2016, to allow for a little historical leeway. For example, Marissa still works for a newspaper (the Albany chapter of the) and still makes a (diminishing) living doing so. She's also valued enough as a writer that neither her alcoholism nor the extended period of grieving for her husband — who died an unspecified amount of time earlier — is enough to get her canned.Then again, who are we kidding? Drinking was/is almost never enough to get a decent reporter fired.Directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte (), co-writing with frequent collaborator Harrison,almost feels like an extended episode of a television procedural: a predictable whodunit that belatedly throws some stuff at the wall about coping with loss, but lacks saying much of anything shocking or suspenseful.Remind me; which one is the "good" mother, exactly? Marissa is still wallowing in widowhood and is largely distant from her kids when Michael gets killed, while Paige is doing her best to pick up the pieces of his death while also trying to get to the bottom of his murder. Cooke isn't given a lot to do with the role, but her relative effervescence offers a nice contrast to whatever it is going on with Swank.As gratifying as it would be to saywas shot in an original and compelling way, like Joris-Peyrafitte and Harrison's, that's not the case here. His framing and orchestral cues hint at a horror approach, but they're undercut by the painstakingly deliberate narrative.Swank continues hertrend of playing disillusioned newspaper people. And sincetakes place seven years ago, it's almost plausible to think she's playing the same character as long as you don't pay any attention to the TV character's backstory.She does walk through this movie in almost more of a daze than her situation warrants. Swank's career is hard to put your finger on. She's a two-time Oscar winner () that's also absolutely sleepwalked through stuff likewhile giving great/fun performances inand. To paraphrase Clark Kellogg in, there's a certain freedom in collecting two Academy Awards.The resolution tois unsatisfying, but that's probably the point Joris-Peyrafitte and Harrison are trying to make. If crafting an ambivalent and aggravating story that can't decide what it wants to be counts, that is.