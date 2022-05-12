Netflix's New Lincoln Lawyer Has A Hard Time Filling McConaughey's Oxfords

click to enlarge Neve Campbell as prosecutor Maggie McPherson. Netflix

Mickey and his other ex-wife Lorna (Becki Newton).

Now that a large portion of the post-pandemic population is still working remotely or in a hybrid situation, is the concept of a defense attorney working out of his automobile less odd? Granted, most of our home office setups are less luxurious than a chauffeured Lincoln Town Car, but it still feels like the novelty has worn off a bit.Or maybe the problem with, Netflix's new series featuring Michael Connelly's L.A.-based mobile mouthpiece, is how it can't hide the series' procedural roots. The new guy also fails to make much of an impression, which is kind of a big deal when the entire show is built around him.Based on, Connelly's second "LL" novel,takes place some time after the events depicted in the film. Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is returning to defense practice after several months and a stint in rehab (painkillers). Struggling to get his practice back on track, Mickey learns that he's inherited the caseload of a slain colleague, which includes the murder trial of gaming CEO Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham), starting just nine days hence.Assisting him are his ex-wife Lorna (Becki Newton), who manages the law office and is also involved with Mickey's investigator Cisco (Angus Sampson), an ex-biker (the Road Kings, who have Mickey on retainer, show up again as well). Neve Campbell plays Mickey'sex-wife Maggie McPherson, a D.A. who works alongside the prosecutor Haller is up against in the Elliott trial.Fortunately, the show doesn't devote all its time to the main plot. The cases Mickey inherits means there are other sub-threads to explore, and Maggie has her own case as well. And I saw "fortunately" because just about everyone in the show is more interesting to watch than the guy we're supposed to care about.Mickey, as you recall, was played by Matthew McConaughey in the 2011 movie. It's a tough act to follow, and while I assume Garcia-Rulfo is a perfectly adequate actor (his filmography says he was in theremake and, but I can't remember him in either), he's the least compelling character here. Campbell's Maggie is driven and vulnerable, Newton is feisty and capable, and Sampson (the Organic Mechanic from) is appropriately menacing.And that's without mentioning Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Mickey's new driver who shares some of her new boss' issues and probably gets the most backstory and best arc of the series. Or Elliott Gould, playing Mickey's dad's old law partner, dropping in all too briefly to offer some advice.Developed by prolific producer David E. Kelley,does build some steam as it goes, but the flow of the story too closely resembles the weekly procedural format that was pitched to CBS. There is a twist that maybe isn't (if you've read any other Connelly books) at about the midpoint of the series, and some boobs and F-bombs to justify that Netflix money.The good news is — according to experts on such matters (my wife) — the legal aspects of the show are pretty spot-on. The logistics of thesequences are accurate, and some of the best parts come from Mickey sharing trial wisdom with Izzy. Having said that, Mickey himself is as much a lucky sumbitch as he is a "good" lawyer, stumbling over clues or having his teenage daughter nonchalantly point out a key aspect to the Elliott case he totally whiffed on.There's also the issue of his appearance. Perhaps the show is trying to convey Mickey's rough road to recovery by keeping him unshaven, in rumpled clothes, and with hair that looks like it was combed with a fork, but knowing several criminal defense lawyers, it's hard to believe any attorney in his position (and in Los Angeles, no less) would try to rock the "hungover businessman" look throughout a high-profile murder trial.Stranger things have happened, but based on a by-the-numbers first season and Netflix's own financial woes, it's hard to imaginegetting another shot. Had it aired on network TV as initially planned, it might be a different story, but the wealth of viewing alternatives on its own streaming service — to say nothing of all the others — doesn't bode well for its future.