RANDAL: What are you, some kind of robot?

MR. PLUG: No, that's just an expression. [New program: kill the human Randal.]

RANDAL: Hey!

MR. PLUG: That's just an expression too. [A robot expression.]

Maybe Scorsese was right.2.5 Animal Mothers out of 5.Unite or Fall""Kudos to Paramount for releasing a new TRANSformers movie during Pride Month."Big robots are trying to kill each other. Apparently there's something called a "TransWarp Key" that can open a portal through time and space. Enter Noah (Anthony Ramos), a veteran looking to get a job so he can obtain healthcare for his sick little brother. Meanwhile, Elena (Dominique Fishback) is a museum intern who notices something "off" about a supposedly Sudanese artifact. Noah gets recruited by the Autobot Mirage (Pete Davidson) and his boss Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) to steal the Key, leading to him and Elena getting involved in a millennium-long robot plot that's sure to sell a lot of merchandise.A newmovie is always cause for ... well, not exactly celebration. Curiosity? Morbid fascination? The metaphor of slowing down to look at a car wreck is perhaps a bit on the nose when the movies in question involve automobile/robot creatures beating the shit out of each other.Hasbro's most lucrative toy line not connected to Star Wars (or Fortnite, or Nerf) has plugged along admirably since the first movie. No, not Michael Bay's 2007 effort, but 1986's, which somehow survived killing off Optimus Prime by utilizing the tried and true comic book gimmick of never letting dead characters stay dead.operates as both a sequel to(Prime chastises the yellow guy for trusting humans too much) and a launchpad for the films that told us the Autobots have been guiding human history from the days of Arthurian legend to the Underground Railroad.Themovies bend their heavily skewed reality even more to their will. Some Autobots can transform into any vehicle they want, apparently, while the Maximals (MAXIMALS!) are animal-robot amalgams that transform into ... larger animal-robot amalgams. And they have fur and feathers, for some reason.The movie is both a prequel to the original (Michael Bay)and a sequel to the '80s early CGI effort, a crew led by a giant robot-ape (OPTIMUS PRIMAL) and Airazor, a falcon-bot voiced by Michelle Yeoh, who you can't even be mad at for getting that paycheck.The other Maximals are named "Cheetor" and "Rhinox," because none of the movie's five (FIVE!) writers could be bothered to update them.is the seventh movie in a franchise that — among other things — gave us Mark Wahlberg as a scientist and posited that alien robots aided Harriet Tubman on the Underground Railroad. They apparently did this while conveniently not intervening in the preceding centuries of slavery, when one assumes energy weapons (and also being giant f*cking robots) could have turned the tide on that particular atrocity, so don't look for too much in the way of sense.Or originality.rips off everything fromtoto the end credits for. First time franchise director Steven Caple Jr. () is really trying to expand the awareness of these movies, as the casting of Ramos and Fishback shows. The two have real (non-romantic) chemistry, but little of this can emerge from the shadow of the ridiculous CGI and yet another peeing robot gag.There is a pretty nice LL Cool J needle drop, though.Caple Jr. also seems to have trouble deciding how seriously he wants us to take all this. On one hand,offers some (shallow) commentary on the dismal state of American healthcare. On the other, they've introduced Pete Davidson to shore up Bumblebee's comedy bona fides. The result is probably one of the better movies in this series, which — as compliments go — is about as backhanded as you get.