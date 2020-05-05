 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Rice history professor Caleb McDaniel
Rice history professor Caleb McDaniel
Photo by Jeff Fitlow

Rice Professor Wins the Pulitzer Prize For History

Houston Press | May 5, 2020 | 8:03am
AA

Caleb McDaniel, a Rice University history professor, has won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for History for his book about Henrietta Wood, a woman who was enslaved twice and eventually sued her captor and won the largest financial settlement known in restitution for slavery. 

In Sweet Taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in America, McDaniel, an associate professor and the incoming chair of the Department of History, traced the connections between slavery and the convict labor system the began after the Civil War. The work of black men and women was exploited through this system until the 1920s.

The Pulitzer board called it: "A masterfully researched meditation on reparations based on the remarkable story of a 19th century woman who survived kidnapping and re-enslavement to sue her captor."

“This is a tremendous and well-earned recognition for Caleb McDaniel and his spectacular and important book, ‘Sweet Taste of Liberty,’” said Rice President David Leebron. “Caleb is not only an outstanding scholar who we’re grateful to have at Rice, but also a faculty member who contributes in every possible way to the success of our students and our university.”

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.