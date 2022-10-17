Road Kill is Back and Better Than Ever

One of the most prestigious series of literature anthologies based in Texas is Road Kill. That is a very weird sentence to type, but it’s true. Since 2016, the annual horror series has attracted very big names, including the legendary and gene-defying Joe Lansdale and Stephen Graham Jones, arguably the most important horror writer working today. The latest installment, Volume 7, includes professors and more taking on major issues through the lens of horror, giving Road Kill an atmosphere of brains and blood.
“Road Kill is a longstanding anthology, possibly the current longest antholong in the state,” says editor William Jensen. “I really feel the anthology under my guide has a really strong allegiance to the state and how it’s represented. Conversations about the state of Texas are carried on under the guise of spooky stories. I’ve spent a lot of time with historians who have so much insight into the mythos of the Lone Star State. It was important of me to try and get into every nook and cranny, which is hard because it’s just such a huge place. We go looking for the voices that aren’t told in the John Wayne westerns or Louis L’Amore paperbacks.”
None tackles the disconnect between the popular Texas myth and historical reality better than Dr. Cedrick May, professor of English and digital arts at UT-Arlington and author of the incredible short story “Ambush and Blood for a Hoodoo Cowboy.” The tale stars Marshall Daniel Freeman, born a slave and now a lawman who trained under Bass Reeves, popularly believed to the inspiration for the Lone Ranger. Freeman and his partner Onacona, a Lightrider from Oklahoma, are ambushed by an outlaw named Dayton. Wounded and outgunned while Onacona is tortured, Freeman calls upon African magic taught to him by his great-grandmother on the plantation in order to escape.
The story is brutal and bloody, a fine combination of Old West gun fights and body horror that will turn anyone’s stomach. Keeping things pulpy while educating about the true racial history of Texas was a main goal of May’s.
“I wanted to write a Western with a Black character and other minorities,” he says. “These people were very present in the west, and they’ve been so written out of history that I wanted to call attention to that as much as I did the paranormal and supernatural.”
By some estimates, 25 percent of cowboys in the Old West were Black. The range offered freedom for many emancipated slaves, though it’s a side of history missing from most popular Westerns.
“A lot of them were former slaves who one way or another found themselves in this part of the country where the cattle industry was a big thing,” says May. “I’m in the process of writing a novel on the freeman character. Part of his backstory on tip of him being formerly enslaved, which I thought was important to talk about in terms of how that worked in Texas. When the Civil War came, he fled south rather than north. He escaped slavery in Mexico, and that’s where he became a cowboy initially.”
By far, the most disturbing story in Road Kill Volume 7 is the opening shot by former Road Kill editor and Houston author Madison Estes. “Pestilence” is a shot across the bow in a state where reproductive freedom has all but been eradicated in a far-right push by the Republican-dominated government. In Estes’ story, a young woman fears she has been infected with a sexually transmitted diseases after she finds out her boyfriend has been cheating on her while lying about his monogamy. She begins to have disturbing, sexual dreams where she is visited by the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, here depicted as literal half-men, half-horses. Convinced she is now an avatar of Pestilence, she plans a gruesome revenge. Darkly funny while never losing its edge, the tale is the perfect way to open such an unapologetic collection.
“We decided to open with Madison because it’s pretty tough,” says Jensen. “Like a good album you want to start off with a jam, not a slow ballad. But also, because it’s female centric horror story, and we’re in this weird male-dominated patriarchy bullshit. Female aggression? It comes off so refreshing. Especially because of things that are going on politically with women’s right, it was important to kick off with a giant ‘we’re not going to take that.’”
From historical yarns to magnificent ax-wielding Bigfoots, Road Kill Volume 7 is yet another slam dunk for the series. It’s kept up with horror’s developing taste for social justice while remaining spooky as heck. Here’s to hopefully many more years telling stories around the campfire.
Road Kill Volume 7 is available now. Group author signing at Murder by the Book (2342 Bissonnet) on Saturday, October 22 at 3 p.m. For more information, call 713-524-8597 or visit MurderBooks.com