Incredible AstroWorld Memorabilia Possibly Coming Up for Sale

When AstroWorld closed down in 2006 to the dismay of all Houstonians, Maria Mendeles bought up a ton (literally) of fixtures and merchandise from the theme park. For years it’s sat in various warehouses, but it looks like the Emiliano’s owner might actually be looking to sell off some of the iconic items that so many of us remember from childhood.

I was contacted by Benjamin Rosales, who is trying to partner with Ken Spicer, a local auctioneer, to bring these items to public sale. Spicer told us that he hoped to have them available either for an in-person or online bidding by mid-November.

The saddest sign in AstroWorld history Photo by Maria Mendeles