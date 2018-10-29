 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Greezed Lightning was never reassembled after AstroWorld closed
Greezed Lightning was never reassembled after AstroWorld closed
Photo by Maria Mendeles

Incredible AstroWorld Memorabilia Possibly Coming Up for Sale

Jef Rouner | October 29, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

When AstroWorld closed down in 2006 to the dismay of all Houstonians, Maria Mendeles bought up a ton (literally) of fixtures and merchandise from the theme park. For years it’s sat in various warehouses, but it looks like the Emiliano’s owner might actually be looking to sell off some of the iconic items that so many of us remember from childhood.

I was contacted by Benjamin Rosales, who is trying to partner with Ken Spicer, a local auctioneer, to bring these items to public sale. Spicer told us that he hoped to have them available either for an in-person or online bidding by mid-November.

The saddest sign in AstroWorld history
The saddest sign in AstroWorld history
Photo by Maria Mendeles

Mendeles says that’s unlikely. She has just returned from a trip to Italy, and is still deciding how best to organize and catalogue the materials that she has. Nonetheless, she has said that she is “ready to sale,” even if the details are not yet finalized.

In addition to the items that she and Rosales sent pictures of, Mendeles also has a selection of smaller pieces of memorabilia such as personalized mugs and umbrellas with the AstroWorld logo. These sorts of items can regularly be found on eBay.

The Looping Starship moved to Six Flags Over Texas and was retired in 2014
The Looping Starship moved to Six Flags Over Texas and was retired in 2014
Photo by Benjamin Rosales

What can’t be found are some of the signs that Mendeles has, particularly for Greezed Lightning and the Looping Starship. The former remains disassembled and in storage at Cliff's Amusement Park as of 2015. The latter was moved to Six Flags Over Texas and rebranded the ACME Rock-n-Rocket before being retired in 2014. She also has a collection of Looney Tunes statues that once inhabited the park, including a Daffy Duck that resides in her condo and she jokingly refers to as her bartender.

Mendeles has promised the Houston Press that we’ll be the first to know when these one-of-a-kind Houstonia artifacts are ready to move, so keep checking back if you want to own a piece of AstroWorld. More pictures below.

Daffy Tending bar at Maria Mendeles' condo
Daffy Tending bar at Maria Mendeles' condo
Photo by Maria Mendeles
The Horizon Theater
The Horizon Theater
Photo by Benjamin Rosales
My parents bought my brother and me season passes every summer.
My parents bought my brother and me season passes every summer.
Photo by Benjamin Rosales
Batman: The Escape... cool Batman-themed line, crappy ride.
Batman: The Escape... cool Batman-themed line, crappy ride.
Photo by Benjamin Rosales
The Looney Tunes characters were all over the park
The Looney Tunes characters were all over the park
Photo by Benjamin Rosales
What's Up, Doc?
What's Up, Doc?
Photo by Benjamin Rosales
I took so many pictures with this version of Bugs Bunny
I took so many pictures with this version of Bugs Bunny
Photo by Benjamin Rosales
You used to be able to buy original animation cells of classic cartoons at AstroWorld
You used to be able to buy original animation cells of classic cartoons at AstroWorld
Photo by Benjamin Rosales
 
Jef Rouner is a contributing writer who covers politics, pop culture, social justice, video games, and online behavior. He is often a professional annoyance to the ignorant and hurtful.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: