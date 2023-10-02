Some of the Best Shows Returning This Fall And It's About Time



There are some great new series premiering this fall, but there are also some significant series that are returning that can round out a very up-and-down year of TV. Several big shows have been pushed to early next year due to the writers’ strike resolved on September 26 and the actors’ strike (which looks close to being resolved).



So we will have to wait for highly anticipated shows like True Detective: Night Country, but we still have a few heavy hitters that will carry us to the end of the year. Here are a few we're looking forward to this fall.



Lupin - October 5 Netflix



Netflix’s French hit Lupin is back with Part 3. The series follows Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a master thief who is seeking revenge on a rich and powerful family that had his father wrongfully imprisoned when Assane was a child. The appeal is seeing Omar Sy being put in impossible situations and using his ridiculous thieves’ skill set, including disguises and subterfuge, all while being extremely cool and wearing crisp Jordan 1s. The seasons are short and to the point, making it easily digestible, and it is sort of an old-school type of show in the sense that it’s a procedural that is just about a guy who’s really good at something, a formula that has pretty much always worked when done right. Loki - October 5 - Disney +



Season 1 of Loki was the most successful Marvel TV show. From beginning to end, it was good, with some great performances from stars Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson and a great visual style. Season 2 of Loki comes during probably the shakiest period the MCU has had, with its own obstacles to boot. Returning to the Time Variance Authority with our trusted duo is exciting even if so much of what has been released by Marvel since season one has been less than stellar, Season 2 will hopefully provide a rare “good” Marvel adventure. Recent Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) adds even more star power to its cast and also brings back Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie.







Invincible - November 3 - Amazon Prime



On the animated superhero front, we have Invincible, which is finally back for its second season. The show continues the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yuen), a young superhero who is the son of the incredibly powerful superhero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), but it’s not nearly as straightforward as it seems. The series is very mature, with an incredible animation style and a stacked voice-acting cast that includes Mark Hamill, Seth Rogen, Zazie Beetz, Sandra Oh, and many more. It is a series like The Boys that flips the superhero genre on its head, playing with expectations of these kinds of stories and using them to create something refreshing (also, like The Boys, it can be incredibly violent).



Rap Sh!t - November 9 - Max



Rap Sh!t will continue the story of Miami-based rappers Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion) after its Season 2 launch was postponed due to the Hollywood strikes. The series is created and executive produced by Issa Rae, the creator behind one of HBO’s best and most successful recent comedies, Insecure. It’s a real exploration of the music industry and trying to make it in rap with a great sense of humor at its core as its two leads try to navigate through the opportunities and pitfalls of emerging female artists. Season 2 looks like the show is just getting started and hopefully proves the series has some legs.

For All Mankind - November 10 - Apple TV+



Apple TV+ has cornered the market on big-budget sci-fi shows. For All Mankind is its first significant foray into science fiction and has garnered popularity since its first season, getting better as it progressed through its run. The series is an alternate history space drama that takes place in a version of our world where the space race never stopped, with the Soviet Union beating the U.S. to the moon. It’s a dense, slow burn of a show that picks up at a rapid pace after its first season. It is unique to Apple’s other Sci-fi shows in that it’s truly grounded with character drama despite being set in the far reaches of our solar system.

Fargo – November 21 - FX



Fargo, The anthology series adapted from the Coen Brothers’ classic film of the same name, is going back to its roots after spending its fourth season in Kansas City following the rivalry between two crime syndicates in the early 1950s. Its fourth season was different but excellent in some spots, with some big ideas about America and race that it never fully dove into. Season 5 follows Dorothy "Dot" Lyon, a seemingly ordinary Midwestern homemaker who gets into trouble with the law, played by Juno Temple (Ted Lasso). She is being sought after by Sheriff Roy Tillman, played by Jon Hamm (Mad Men), who has been looking for Dot for a while. The series also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani.