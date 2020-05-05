 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
It'll be a while before The Gordy will be able to host Honky Tonk Laundr,y originally scheduled to open in May.
It'll be a while before The Gordy will be able to host Honky Tonk Laundr,y originally scheduled to open in May.
Screenshot

Stages Announces It Won't Be Able to Reopen The Gordy in May

Margaret Downing | May 5, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

As it turns out, theaters like Houston's Stages — live performance venues — are not included in the list of reopened businesses in Texas. It seems that movie theaters, which were allowed to start back up, are considered a different animal.

So Stages Artistic Director Kenn McLaughlin and Managing Director Mark Folkes announced Monday in a joint statement that they will not be reopening The Gordy before July 2020 at the earliest. They did not set a specific date for when they will be in operation again, fearing that they might have to announce another change later depending on how efforts go to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Stages box office will be in touch with anyone holding tickets to shows planned for May and June once those performances have been rescheduled.

We’ve also put together a task force to help us think about how to create the safest possible environment for our audiences, artists and staff as we begin to gather again. This task force will consider counsel and guidelines from state and local government, best practices developed for a range of business sectors, and guidelines from the professional union Actor’s Equity.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.