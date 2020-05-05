Stages Announces It Won't Be Able to Reopen The Gordy in May

It'll be a while before The Gordy will be able to host Honky Tonk Laundr,y originally scheduled to open in May.

As it turns out, theaters like Houston's Stages — live performance venues — are not included in the list of reopened businesses in Texas. It seems that movie theaters, which were allowed to start back up, are considered a different animal.

So Stages Artistic Director Kenn McLaughlin and Managing Director Mark Folkes announced Monday in a joint statement that they will not be reopening The Gordy before July 2020 at the earliest. They did not set a specific date for when they will be in operation again, fearing that they might have to announce another change later depending on how efforts go to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Stages box office will be in touch with anyone holding tickets to shows planned for May and June once those performances have been rescheduled.