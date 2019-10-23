 


Put you in the mood for a night time ceremony?
Photo by Texas Renaissance Festival

Texas RenFest Will be Opening a New Wedding Chapel

Houston Press | October 23, 2019 | 4:00am
With more than 60 weddings scheduled at its expansive location during its 2019 season, the Texas Renaissance Festival realized that its ability to summon up fairy tale weddings and other get togethers was like found money on the ground.

And so, it decided to expand from its current five wedding venue options — English Garden, Basilica, Rose Garden, Chapel and Water Garden — to add The Meadows which will open in Spring 2020 and be available during the off-season months of April through August.

By 2121, The Meadows, with a capacity of 200 people, will be opened from January to August once its construction is complete.

The present price of wedding packages ranges from $1,500 to $7,500 and depending on the venue can handle seating for 30 to 200 guests. If you're interested contact RenFest for immediate or in-the-future planning. 

 
