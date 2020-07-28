 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Come October, Batman won't be the only one wearing a mask at the Texas Renaissance Festival.EXPAND
Come October, Batman won't be the only one wearing a mask at the Texas Renaissance Festival.
Phot by Tracey Makwakwa

Texas Renaissance Festival Says No Ticket Sales at the Gate This Year

Margaret Downing | July 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Will the devoted fans of the Texas Renaissance Festival, many of whom arrive in full costume for a day's visit, be willing to add a mask to their finery? That's what RenFest organizers will find out starting October 3 if their plans for a 46th season proceed as scheduled.

All staff, performers and vendors will be required to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, according to a TRF press release. As for patrons, masks would only be required if there is a state mandate in place  — unlikely given Gov. Abbott's resistance on the matter — which leaves it up to the individual attendee. The RenFest does strongly encourage their usage, though.

Also because of COVID-19 fears, there will be no ticket sales at the gate. Instead, patrons will be asked to buy tickets in advance online at Groupon and at H-E-B stores. Kids 12 and under will continue to get in free on Sundays.

According to a press release, RenFest plans to decontaminate the area before the festival starts and each night. Vendors' shops will be cleaned every night and there will be spot cleaning during the day. A total of 80 sanitizing stations will be installed at the festival and another 50 will be placed through the campground area.

There will be signed up about social distancing, seating will be reduced at the stages and there will be limits on the number of patrons in a shop at any one time.

The Renaissance Festival will revise its plans as needed and one way to keep up is to visit its website.

The 46th season of the Texas Renaissance Festival will open on October 3 and run through November 29, open on Saturdays, Sundays, and Thanksgiving Friday.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

