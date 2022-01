Houston Film Critics Society Announces Their 15th Annual Award Winners

In what comes as no surprise to those following along, the Houston Film Critics Society were big fans of Jane Campion's, awarding it Best Picture, Best Director (Campion), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee). In addition, Johnny Greenwood shares Best Score honors with Hans Zimmer ().Douglas Harris, HFCS President adds, “As a year of uncertainty in movies concludes, one sure thing is how quality and creativity create screen magic at any time. No matter how we savor film, creative movies that portray people confronting challenge and change will continue to find an audience that appreciates them.”The only other multi-award winners were(Score and Cinematoraphy), and, Franz Kanz's directorial debut that deals with the aftermath of a school shooting. Ann Dowd won Best Actress, and the entire cast won for Best Ensemble.Side note: Kanz may be previously best known for his role as the stoner Marty in 2012'sThe Houston Film Critics Society also gives out the Texas Independent Film Award. This year, that honor goes todirected by Sean Baker and starring Simon Rex.: Jane Campion,: Benedict Cumberbatch,: Jessica Chastain,: Kodi Scott-McPhee,: Ann Dowd,: Jane Campion,: Greig Fraser,: (tie) Hans Zimmer,; Jonny Greenwood,: "Wherever I Fall – Part I,": music by Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner; lyrics by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer: Matthew Sampson, stunt department manager; Olivier Schneider, supervising stunt coordinator; Leah Breckman, stunt coordinator; Jamie Edgell, assistant stunt coordinator, Yves Girard, stunt coordinator, second unit; Boris Martinez, co-stunt coordinator, second unit; Gabriele Ragusa, it assistant stunt coordinator; Franco Maria Salamon, stunt coordinator, Italy; Patrick Vo, flight choreographer and coordinator; stunt performers: Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton; Breeda Wool, Michelle N. Carter, Campbell Spoor, Kagen Albright, Michael White: Well Go USAThe 40 members of the Houston Film Critics Society are working film journalists on television, radio, online and in traditional print. Together, they reach millions of people each week across the United States with their critiques and commentaries on film. The organization’s mission is to promote the advancement and appreciation of film in the Houston community and beyond. For additional information and a list of members, visit www.HoustonFilmCritics.com