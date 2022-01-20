Houston Film Critics Society Announces Their 15th Annual Award Winners

In what comes as no surprise to those following along, the Houston Film Critics Society were big fans of Jane Campion's The Power of the Dog, awarding it Best Picture, Best Director (Campion), Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee). In addition, Johnny Greenwood shares Best Score honors with Hans Zimmer (Dune).
Douglas Harris, HFCS President adds, “As a year of uncertainty in movies concludes, one sure thing is how quality and creativity create screen magic at any time. No matter how we savor film, creative movies that portray people confronting challenge and change will continue to find an audience that appreciates them.”
The only other multi-award winners were Dune (Score and Cinematoraphy), and Mass, Franz Kanz's directorial debut that deals with the aftermath of a school shooting. Ann Dowd won Best Actress, and the entire cast won for Best Ensemble.
Side note: Kanz may be previously best known for his role as the stoner Marty in 2012's The Cabin in the Woods.
The Houston Film Critics Society also gives out the Texas Independent Film Award. This year, that honor goes to Red Rocket, directed by Sean Baker and starring Simon Rex.
15th Annual Houston Film Critics Society Award Winners
Picture: The Power of the Dog
Director: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Actress: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Supporting Actor: Kodi Scott-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Supporting Actress: Ann Dowd, Mass
Screenplay: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Cinematography: Greig Fraser, Dune
Animated Feature: The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Original Score: (tie) Hans Zimmer, Dune; Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Original Song: "Wherever I Fall – Part I," Cyrano: music by Bryce Dessner and Aaron Dessner; lyrics by Matt Berninger and Carin Besser
Foreign Language Film: Drive My Car
Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul
Texas Independent Film Award: Red Rocket
Visual Effects: Dune: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer
Stunt Coordination Team: No Time to Die: Matthew Sampson, stunt department manager; Olivier Schneider, supervising stunt coordinator; Leah Breckman, stunt coordinator; Jamie Edgell, assistant stunt coordinator, Yves Girard, stunt coordinator, second unit; Boris Martinez, co-stunt coordinator, second unit; Gabriele Ragusa, it assistant stunt coordinator; Franco Maria Salamon, stunt coordinator, Italy; Patrick Vo, flight choreographer and coordinator; stunt performers
Ensemble Cast: Mass: Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton; Breeda Wool, Michelle N. Carter, Campbell Spoor, Kagen Albright, Michael White
Cinematic Achievement Award: Well Go USA
About the Houston Film Critics Society
