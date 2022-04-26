Man Street Theater Announces its 2022-23 Season

Trouble in Mind

Regional Premiere

By Alice Childress

September 17 – October 9, 2022

Previews: September 11, 15, 16, 2022



1957. Rehearsals begin on what everyone hopes will be Broadway’s next big hit. But social norms and prejudices collide, and so Wiletta Mayer, a gifted Black actress, will finally get to play the lead role in a Broadway show if she’s willing to compromise her principles. Funny, moving, and ultimately a shattering look at racism, identity, and ego in the high-stakes world of New York theatre. This 1955 comedy-drama—planned for Broadway but canceled when the playwright wouldn’t tone down its message—finally made its triumphant premiere in 2021.

The Wickhams – Christmas at Pemberley

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon

November 19 – December 18, 2022

Previews: November 17 & 18, 2022



Regency romance in the form of our holiday hit is back! A continuation of Jane Austen’s beloved Pride and Prejudice, the servants below stairs at the grand Pemberley estate find themselves in the midst of a different holiday scandal. An unwelcome visitor has stumbled into the hall in the middle of the night—Mr. Darcy’s nemesis and Lydia’s incorrigible husband, Mr. Wickham! The bustling housekeeper, Mrs. Reynolds, Cassie, the resilient new serving girl, and Brian, the helplessly romantic groomsman, must each balance their holiday preparations with keeping Wickham confined. But before long, everything reaches a boiling point, festivities spiral into chaos, and the truth comes to light! An utterly delightful holiday tale.

Permanent Collection

By Thomas Gibbons

February 11 – March 5, 2023

Previews: February 5, 9, 10, 2023



African-American businessman Sterling North has been named the new director of the Morris Foundation. He soon discovers that this world-famous art collection includes several significant African sculptures tucked away in storage. His proposal to add them to the public galleries is opposed by the Foundation's long-time education director, loyal to the idiosyncratic wishes of the late Dr. Morris who left direct orders never to change the art. Spurred on by a zealous local journalist, the clash quickly escalates to public accusations of racism and a bitter struggle for control of the collection.

The Oldest Boy

Regional Premiere

By Sarah Ruhl

April 1 – 23, 2023

Previews: March 26, 30, 31, 2023



An American mother and a Tibetan father have a three-year-old son believed to be the reincarnation of a Buddhist lama, a spiritual master. When a Tibetan lama and a monk come to their home unexpectedly, asking to take their child away for a life of spiritual training in India, the parents must make a life-altering choice that will test their strength, their marriage, and their hearts. The Oldest Boy is a richly emotional journey filled with music, dance, puppetry, ritual, and laughter.

The Best of Everything

Adapted by Julie Kramer

Based on the book by Rona Jaffe

May 20 – June 11, 2023

Previews: May 14, 18, 19, 2023



The Best of Everything is new adaptation of Rona Jaffe’s 1958 bestseller about ambitious secretaries in the big city. These girls want thrilling careers and grand adventures—and husbands and children too, in due time. Today we call that “having it all." These gals call it “the best of everything.” And wisely enough, they’re not sure it’s possible.

Present Laughter

By Noël Coward

July 15 – August 6, 2023

Previews: July 9, 13, 14, 2023



Noël Coward's totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Forever indulging his considerable “appetite” for wine, women, and sleeping late, the London theatre's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught amongst doting ingénues, obsessed playwrights, secret trysts, and unexpected twists. A marvelously comic exaggeration of the life that whirled around Coward in his heyday.

Last Stop on Market Street

Based on the book by Matt de la Peña

September 21 – October 22, 2022



Six-year-old CJ is grudgingly staying with his exuberant Nana, and she takes him on a bus ride that’s loud and gritty and just plain weird! Guided by his larger-than-life Nana, CJ travels a little closer to his roots and sees that things are not always what they seem. This is one hip-hop, eclectic, heart-thumpin’, toe-tappin’ joy ride.

Cinderella

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

November 11 – December 23, 2022



Adapted for the stage with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale continues to warm the hearts of children and adults alike. This Enchanted version is inspired by the 1997 teleplay.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical

Adapted from the book by Rick Riordan

January 26 – February 17, 2023



When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book is for fans of all ages!

Miss Nelson Is Missing

Based on the books by Harry Allard

March 1 – April 7, 2023



“The kids in Room 207 were misbehaving again. Spitballs stuck to the ceiling. Paper planes whizzing through the air. They were the worst-behaved class in the whole school.” But when Miss Nelson disappears and the mean-looking substitute Miss Viola Swamp takes her place, the children are so desperate they hire a detective to find Miss Nelson in this wacky whodunit hit!

James and the Giant Peach

Based on the book by Roald Dahl

April 19 – May 20, 2023



After his parents' tragic death by rhinoceros, James is sent to live with his horrible aunts, Spiker and Sponge. The contents of a magic bag transform an old peach tree into a portal to an amazing adventure with a host of fantastical creatures on a giant peach!

Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder

Based on the book series by Barbara Park

June 8 - July 30, 2023



One of Junie B.’s top front teeth is loose, and this is bad news, folks. What if she looks like toothless Uncle Lou? And even worse – what’s all this tooth fairy business? On top of it all, that Meanie Jim has invited everyone in Room Nine to his birthday party on Saturday except Junie B.! Should she have her own birthday party six months early just so she can not invite Jim? Or should she just move to “It’s a Small World After All” at Disneyland!

Spring Break 2023

Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Based on the book by Mo Willems

March14 – 18, 2023



When a bus driver takes a break from the route, a very unlikely volunteer springs up to take the driver’s place – a pigeon! And you’ve never met one like this before! From the Caldecott Honor award-winning book, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is sure to get everyone’s wings flapping with its innovative mix of songs, silliness, and feathers.

A comedy-drama that was supposed to open on Broadway in the 1950s but was canceled after its playwright wouldn't compromise about its messages about racism, identity and ego in New York theater — that's the opener for Main Street Theater's MainStage 2022-23 season.The play,, did finally premiere in 2021 and will gets its Houston regional premiere starting in mid- September. After that, it's a season filled with a Jane Austen/winter holiday audience favoriteas well as a regional premiere of a Sarah Ruhl playA Thomas Gibbons playfollows in February and, adapted by Julie Kramer from the book by Rona Jaffe goes on stage in May.The season's crescendo ending will be Noel Coward'sThere will be six productions on the MainStage in Rice Village on Times Boulevard and seven others at its Theater for Youth at the MATCH (Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston) on Main“We are fortunate to have such curious, engaged theatergoers in Houston,” says Founding Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden. “We’re looking forward to producing many new titles never before seen in Houston on both our stages.”Still to come in the 2021-22 season at Main Street isfrom playwright Caridad Svich and based on the novel by Mario Vargas-Losa with previews May 8, 12 and 13 and openining night May 14, continuing through June 5.