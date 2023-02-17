Broadway at the Hobby Announces its 2023-24 Season

With a heavy emphasis on musicians and music, Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby today announced its 2023-24 season — featuring four Houston premieres and some returning favorites.The season begins with a story about Michael Jackson, followed by one about Tina Turner. Later on in the season there'sandreimagines 20 Bob Dylan songs.And then there'sandHere's the lineup and descriptions from Broadway Across America:| November 14–19, 2023The music. The moves. The icon. Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Houston asthe multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage,goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its Texas premiere at the Hobby Center in November 2023.| January 2-7, 2024An uplifting comeback story like no other,is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.Featuring her much loved songs,is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.| March 5-10, 2024He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Houston.It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that’s out of this Netherworld,is a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!| April 30–May 5, 2024Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale,reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All Along The Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.”It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.| June 4- 9, 2024You Can’t Stop the Beat!, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the ‘60s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”This all-new touring production reunites Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.| August 20-25, 2024Featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, an updated book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer, this love letter to the theater has the whole shebang!The sensational Broadway revival dazzles with celebrated classic songs, including “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.” This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened—she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.| January 23-28, 2024Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon,. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France,tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.| July 11–August 4, 2024More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon ofand now you can, too, when Houston’s best-loved musical returns to the Hobby Center. Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals.also features some of Broadway’s most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.