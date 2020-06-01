Catching Up With the Arts in Houston, 06.01.20

Waiting, waiting — detail from Woman with a Fan by Berthe Morisot — and now finally open.

As Gov. Abbott has been approaching COVID-19 economic recovery in phases, museums and art galleries are slowly opening up — while still maintaining an online presence, while performing arts in Houston continue to reach out with virtual programming.

This Wednesday, Asia Society Texas Center will re-open to the public with health and safety measures in place. The entire building has been sanitized and door handles will be cleaned every 30 minutes. Temperature checks of staff and volunteers will be made and they will be wearing face masks. Physical distancing markers have been installed throughout the building.

Drinking fountains will not be available, the Pondi Cafe remains closed and visitor capacity is limited to 25 guests at a time.

The current exhibitions of Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes and Form is Emptiness, Emptiness is Form will be available for viewing Wednesdays through Saturdays at 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Admission will be free through August 31.

Asia Society is also continuing its new and curated programs online on its AT HOME tab on its website.

Beginning June 4 through June 24 FemFest Houston: Voices of Asia begins. The play reading series feature three Houston premieres in a collaboration with Mildred's umbrella. The series is free but registration is required.

The schedule:

June 4–10, 2020: Peaches, written by Soo-Jin Lee and directed by Peter Ton

June 11-17, 2020: Mother in Another Language, written by Taniya Hossain and directed by Jennifer Decker

June 18–24, 2020: The Hatmaker's Wife, written by Lauren Yee and directed by Christine Jugueta

Over at Ars Lyrica, its virtual programming series has moved to byweekly culminating in a 50th episode celebration on July 31. This includes:

June 1: The Science of Music and Emotion | Oboes

June 15: Keys to the Kingdom | Keyboards

June 29: Stay Tuned!

July 13: Music and Politics | Conflict and Harmony

July 27: Reflection, Innovation, and Evolution

Also they are changing their programming times for the summer. Musical Moments will now air on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. Baroque Cocktails will continue on Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. Concert & Conversations will now air on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m.

Houston Grand Opera continues its weekly radio broadcasts in partnership with Houston Public Media. Air times are every Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 1 p.m. For more information, visit hgo.org/radio. Performances remain on the HGO website for 45 days after airing by visiting the HGO radio broadcasts website.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston continues its virtual experience series with activities for kids as well as virtual tours of its exhibits. Its galleries are now open as well.

Houston Ballet is revealing some Ballet "Bloopers" amid its virtual programming. On June 2 and 4 a panel of dancers will discuss some of their moments on and off stage that did not go as planned.

Stages has announced its Young Artists Conservatory is going to take place. Audition applications are now available and the deadline to apply is June 10 .