To Prepare You For Jackass Forever, Here's A Recap Of Their Best (Meaning Worst) Stunts

The fourth and (mercifully) final installment in thefilm series comes out next week.will feature new faces (Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson and others) replacing Bam Margera, who was fired by Paramount while shooting, and Ryan Dunn, who died in a 2011 car wreck.The movie will also showcase lead Jackass Johnny Knoxville's true hair color for the first time, but that should be the extent of the changes. Judging by previews, the gang is planning to go out with their characteristiccoupled with an utter lack of regard for personal safety or hygiene.And thank Rip Taylor for that. After the two-year (and counting) garbage fire that has been the 2020s, I'm ready to spend a couple hours laughing my ass off while simultaneously trying not to puke. Thefranchise has taken a lot of heat from hypocrites who probably enjoywithout irony. But as I said in my review of, the show's devotion to experimentation and trial-and-error make it a lot more likeOnly nobody has a college degree, and at the end, everybody farts on Adam.And so, to warm you up for a night of body trauma, male frontal nudity, and scatological excess, I present a list of some of the most memorable stunts from the preceding three movies. Special consideration has been given to complexity, violence, and outright gross-outness. Enjoy!Many stunts exemplify the guys' penchant for rudely waking each other up. I picked this one for its brutal perfunctoriness.Ehren McGhehey takes a (relatively) gentle hoof to the junk. In retrospect, this could've gone a whole lot worse.I know some people who think this is actually the worse stunt in the entire series. Having gotten paper cuts (involuntarily) on the tongue, I don't entirely disagree with them.I feel like those defibrillators up there must not have made the cut for this bit."Steve-O puts on a helmet connected to a tube into which Preston Lacy farts." Sometimes the official description needs no embellishment.My friends and I used to get on a neighborhood swing set and play a game called "Wreckin' Ball," in which we would swing in elliptical orbits with the intent of slamming into each other. I feel certain we would've incorporated a bull if one had been available.Dave England defecates in a display toilet at a hardware store.Dave England defecates in a miniature dollhouse. See also ... well, we'll get there.The eyes have it.Smart as it was to wear body armor over every area except where the shot was going, maybe a helmet, too? It feels like a lot of trust to put in a guy you just met not to errantly put a slug in your head.But it was apparently a pleasant enough experience that Knoxville convinced Margera and Dunn to join him for the next iteration.And speaking of low-rent: is that Saran Wrap on that mine? May be time to up that State Department budget.Best Preston Lacy pairing: chasing Wee Man in his tighty whities or having Steve-O consume his various excretions?This could be an Olympic track and field event, but they'd have to factor in the enema splashback on the landing.I, uh, couldn't find a clip not hosted by an adult video site, so you'll have just to take my word for this one.The one stunt Knoxville reportedly feels bad about. Speaking as someone traumatized at a young age by, he *should* feel bad about it.I imagine this is much worse for you than cocaine, while acknowledging I have tried neither.Watching these movies as many times as I have, one gets a sense of each of these guys' specific ... kinks, if you will. Knoxville seems to legitimately dig pain, for example, and Dave England really likes to poop on things.One of the reasons cattle are tied down/immobilized during branding is so the result doesn't look like a hologram. Lesson learned, I guess.ETA: Sure are a lot of age-restricted clips here. Sorry about that.I remain amused by how concerned the doctor is about Dunn's reputation, should word of his anal escapades get out. Then again, how could we expect him to know that OnlyFans was just around the corner?Has to rank up there as one of the more elaborate stunts in the series. Informative, too: i.e. never drink out of a strange can.Shaving heads, stealth urination, and ambush by giants hands all seem pretty tame when compared to exploiting somebody'sEvel Knievel once said, “You're never a failure until you fail to get up.” He might have rethought that position if he watched Knoxville rising to face Butterbean for another round.Apparently they weren't allowed to use actual human feces because of health regulations. So there's that.The climactic stunt within a stunt (within a stunt) remains theof the franchise and a stellar example of just how much misery the boys will visit upon their so-called comrades. Now, who's up for crabs?"Whatever you do, do not ditch the bike in midair." I wonder if Knoxville had a David Kessler on the moors moment where he thought of Mat Hoffman's fateful words before going, "Oops."