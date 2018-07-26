In Addition to Libraries, Let's Rally Around Public Gyms Too

It’s always nice to see the Internet rally against a spectacularly dumb idea. Such was the case last weekend, when Panos Mourdoukoutas, writing on Forbes.com, suggested in a post that libraries were bad and could easily be replaced by Amazon. I would love to link you to said post, but alas, the backlash to it was so severe that Forbes pulled it from its site.

Not that you would have gained much from being able to read the post. Mourdoukoutas' arguments aren’t particularly well thought out, largely because mad that libraries cost him $500 a year in taxes and writing “I’d rather hoard my wealth than help my fellow man” isn’t going to get him the clicks he needs to sell his book.

Still, it’s always nice to be reminded that people still believe in the importance of libraries. They’re rad, and while my local neighborhood library is still down from flooding sustained during Hurricane Harvey, the silver lining has been that I’ve been visiting other libraries in the city and they’re all awesome. Working in their air-conditioned comfort has been great, and made me wonder why our taxes don’t go toward other free public buildings. Like public gyms.