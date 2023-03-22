Navigation
Classical Theatre Postpones The Circle Because of December Fire at Winter Street Studios

March 22, 2023 9:52AM

Waiting and hoping as long as they could, Winter Street Studios Artistic Director John Johnston finally announced today that the company will not be able to perform The Circle in May because of the December fire at Winter Street Studios.

The company had hoped renovations would be completed earlier but even with the prospect of being able to get back into the building in May, that would leave the cast and technical crew no time to prepare for performances. The company's rehearsal space is also in Winter Street Studios.

The Circle was to be the final production of their 15th anniversary season.

"A tragic fire broke out in Winter Street Studios on December 20, 2022 and the fallout caused hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the building and the tenants. Classical Theatre Company is one of those tenants as the company’s administrative offices and rehearsal space are housed in Winter Street Studios. As such, they have been virtually unable to access the building since January and their operations have been dramatically impacted," Johnston said in a statement released today.  

Members of the public that have already purchased a ticket, they can provide a credit to future a CTC production, or if preferred, a refund can be processed. To handle any ticketing requests, please contact Andrew Love at [email protected]
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication.
