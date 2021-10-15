Support Us

The Museum For Black Girls Pop-up Opens in Uptown Saturday

October 15, 2021 7:32AM

A love letter to Black Women
A love letter to Black Women

A museum dedicated to celebrating the experiences of Black girls and women opens this Saturday in Houston's Uptown, following a similar pop-up exhibit in Denver.

The Museum for Black Girls will highlight and promote ten female artists of color who will present their own work, performances and events. According to the group's press release, the goal is "to bring more diversity to the Uptown Houston District and stregthen Black women's voices in the local community."

Museum founder, Charlie Billingsley says "Our museum serves a a love letter to Black Women and our unique experiences."

The Museum for Black Girls, 1141 Uptown Park Boulevard, is open from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. For more information visit themuseumforblackgirls.com. All ages. $15-$32.

