River Oaks Theatre: A Grand Dame Returns

click to enlarge The sculptural reliefs remain. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Lucky folks have already gotten to participate in invite-only screenings. Photo by Jack Opatrny

click to enlarge The second-floor bar invites film-goers to indulge in a cocktail. Photo by Jack Opatrny

click to enlarge Even the restrooms carry out the theme. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge Modern amenities bring the theater into the 21st century. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

click to enlarge The Rocky Horror Show returns for midnight revelry. Photo by Jack Opatrny

click to enlarge The food menu is restaurant quality-literally. Photo by Corey Watson

click to enlarge The Tarte au Chocolate is a bit fancier than Milk Duds or Raisinets. Photo by Corey Watson

click to enlarge Welcome back. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

The term 'much-anticipated' is bandied about often but if there's a time that the expression is truly warranted, it's the reopening of of Houston's much-loved River Oaks Theatre. The owners and directors have opted for an advance screening of the new filmto introduce the new and improved version of the Houston landmark to the community. The grand reopening begins at 6 p.m. October 3. Unfortunately, it is completely sold out, as are a number of its reopening weekend events.For nearly 85 years the theater and movie house has been through a number of changes. Beginning as a cinema showing first-run films, it has served as a repertory theater, art-house cinema and host of midnight showings of, complete with shadow cast. It has also seen some colorful history. It was the site of a raid by Houston's vice squad for its screening of Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini's controversial filmin September 1982Protests by the Klu Klux Klan, local church groups and more recently, Houstonians determined to save the beloved theater, have all taken place in front of its marquee over the years.After closing in 2021, the 1939 structure stood silent as real estate issues were ironed out. In 2022, Culinary Khancepts, a local hospitality group known for its luxury dine-in cinemas, took up the lease and the multi-million dollar job of restoring the iconic structure while bringing the interior up to contemporary expectations. Gone are the hard, flip down seats and the peeling paint. Instead, the new seating plan offers plush, upholstered chairs, each with a mini table to allow for drinks and food. New gold leaf has been added to the entry ceiling while wallpaper and carpeting choices echo the Art Deco movement of the 1930s. The terrazzo floors and bas-reliefs of 'Land' and 'Sea' remain as reminders of the theater's early days as does the restored marquee that has been a familiar sight on West Gray for decades.While the original lay-out provided uncomfortable cinema seating for more than 500 theater-goers, the larger seats mean less available seating but definitely more tush-friendly accommodation. In the main auditorium, there is seating for 237 while two upstairs viewing rooms, which were at one time theater balconies, each seat 50 guests. There is also a private theater lounge that accommodates 20 and can be rented for parties and meetings.In addition to the theaters, there are two bars, one up and one down. The lobby bar glows with back lit bottles and crystal illumination but it's the upstairs cocktail area that stuns. While the comfy auditorium seating has been carefully chosen to fit in with the building's design, it is the upstairs velvet bar stools, crimson lounging sofa and rust-colored velvet seating in the private screening room that bring to mind the Hollywood glamour of the 1930s. Even the ladies room is decorated in Art Deco style.During a media preview this week, we at thewere invited to get a sneak peek at the interior and a taste of the food menu. We were hosted by PR maven Lisa Gochman, Culinary Khancepts Vice President of Development Jason Ostrow and Robert Saucedo, Artistic Director of River Oaks Theatre. Ostrow and Saucedo are clearly passionate about the theater's relaunch with Ostrow's observations more on the business side while Saucedo seems quite pumped to take on his new role, curating an eclectic selection of films and events.Ostrow discussed renovations such as the newly-installed elevator for access to the second floor and the technological updates to the sound system and screens. He also told the attendees that the new seats were originally supposed to recline but that idea was nixed after it was evident that would mean cutting even more seating than had already been done. We were given the opportunity to go backstage and view the auditorium from the stage itself. It was fun to have a performer's view of the theater. And there will be live performances in addition to the array of films.The tour then led upstairs to the balcony theaters, both of which provide an intimate viewing experience. We were given a taste of the screenings to come including, an award-winning animated film from Latvia,and much more. Its October line-up leans somewhat toward the horror side, some campy and some scary, with films such asand a 50th anniversary showing ofthis Saturday, October 5returns bi-monthly with its first show October 5 at 11:59 p.m. including the live performance shadow castAs for the new food menu, we enjoyed sample sizes of the culinary offerings including the Luv Ya Blue Burger, the Veal and Pork Fried Meatballs (spicy!), Tarte au Chocolate, a caviar-topped deviled egg, an arugula salad and a seafood cake that elicited lots of praise from the sneak peekers. There will also be a lobster roll and Free Range Popcorn Chicken on the theater menu as well. The food is provided by the kitchen of Leo's next door, a soon-to-open restaurant concept also from Culinary Khancepts which has Chef Tim Reading at the helm.Movie theater staples like popcorn and candy will be available in addition to the dining menu. And guests may order cocktails from their seats.We left the preview excited about the new lease on life being given to a true gem in Houston's ever-changing landscape. While many of us fretted over the possible loss of our last historical movie theater, we were also to blame for not supporting it more often. I myself hadn't seen a film there sincewas screened during the holidays nearly two decades ago. And it was a wonderful way to experience a film in a theater that might have shown it as a first-run. With Saucedo's artistic direction, cinema-goers will be able to enjoy some similar experiences in the future with its Old School cinema classics.Now, its history will be part of its future. Omar Kkhan, owner of Culinary Khancepts, said in a press release that he and his team are incredibly honored to have played a part in the historic theater's preservation. He added, "This project has truly been a labor of love for years and we are beyond excited to share the results with the Houston community. We've carefully restored the theater's iconic charm while seamlessly integrating modern technology and amenities, ensuring it will be enjoyed for generations to come."With tickets selling out rapidly, we think that's a happy indication of the reverence we Houstonians have for this unique artistic venue. We suggest checking out its upcoming events now and buying tickets early.2009 W. Gray713-496-3456