Thanks To COVID-19, Here Are The Movies And TV Shows You Won't Be Seeing In Coming Months

The expression "May you live in interesting times" has often been attributed to the translation of a traditional Chinese curse. While this origin is almost certainly incorrect, I think we can all agree that a little boredom in our current events would be a welcome change.

Many of us, after all, are wrapping up our first month of staying home, with no real end in sight. Doubtless you've dug deep into entertainment offered by the various streaming services. Maybe you're staging a rewatch of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe offerings on Disney+, or zoning out to Hulu's full complement of International House Hunters.

Whatever the case, you may want to pace yourselves, because new movies and TV programs are going to be hard to come by for the foreseeable future.

Just about every major studio film has been pushed back to the end of the year or 2021. That includes the following (original date of release in parentheses):

A Quiet Place Part II (March 20, now September 4)

Mulan (March 27, now July 24)

The New Mutants (April 3, TBD)

No Time to Die (April 10, now November 25)

Black Widow (April 24, now November 6)

Antebellum (April 24, TBD)

Spiral (May 15, TBD)

Fast & Furious 9 (May 22, now April 2021)

Artemis Fowl (May 29, now to be released on Disney+)

Wonder Woman 1984 (June 5, now August 14)

Candyman (June 12, now September 25)

Soul (June 19, now November 20)

Top Gun: Maverick (June 24, now December 23)

In the Heights (June 26, TBD)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (July 10, now March 2021)

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (July 19, now April 2021)

That's just the tip of the iceberg, as studios will have to evaluate the rest of their summer slates and decide what to do about films like The Green Knight and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, among others.

The coronavirus is also pushing back production schedules on films slated for release in 2021 and 2022. For Disney alone, Black Widow's move has had a cascading effect, sending The Eternals to February 2021, bumping Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings to May, which bumps Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to November, 2021, booting Thor: Love and Thunder all the way to February, 2022.

You say the third Fantastic Beasts movie is delayed? What a ... shame. Warner Bros.

It's not just Disney, of course. Movies like Mission: Impossible 7, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Batman, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic (the movie Tom Hanks was filming when he contracted the virus), Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Fantastic Beasts 3 have all ceased production.

And the oft-delayed fifth entry in the Indiana Jones franchise, originally slated for release in July 2021, has been pushed to the same month in 2022. And it's not even out of pre-production.

The pandemic didn't arrive in time to affect most spring TV programming, however. And with a few exceptions (The Walking Dead delayed it's season finale, New Amsterdam postponed its "Pandemic" episode), you'll get to see the full complement of those episodes.

But you're likely to see small screen disruptions in the near future. It's one thing for Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel to host their shows from eerily silent home studios, but sitcoms and dramas don't have that luxury, and production has indefinitely halted for all of the following shows, among others:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Grey's Anatomy

The Handmaid's Tale

Survivor

Grace and Frankie

NCIS

The Good Fight

Riverdale

The Lord of the Rings (Amazon)

The Witcher (all Netflix series and movies have been halted)

The good news is that there's no real shortage of content. All the streaming and OnDemand outlets have rotating crops of TV shows, allowing you to catch up on (checks watch) 70+ years of TV in some format or another (Amazon and Netflix still deliver DVDs as well). And HBO has released several of its movies and series on Hulu, so now is a perfect time to (re)acquaint yourself with the likes of The Sopranos, The Wire, Silicon Valley, Veep, and many more.

Maybe give Chernobyl a pass until this all blows over, though.