Air Hockey Players Converge on Houston for 2023 World Championships

If there’s any doubt in your mind as to whether or not air hockey is a sport, let us reassure you.
Yes, air hockey is a sport. If Marv Albert calls it – as he did in 1974 – then it’s a sport.
It’s also a sport with deep roots in Houston, as you can trace the United States Air Hockey Association (USAA) back to the University of Houston, where eventual USAA founder Phil Arnold started an air hockey club during his college days. The first USAA World Championships was then held in Houston, at UH, in 1978, and this August 4th through 6th, Air Hockey United will bring the 2023 Air Hockey World Championships to UH.
Connor Cummings, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, recently told the Houston Press that there’s more strategy and skill to air hockey than you might expect.
“Even when I was younger, I mean, everyone, their first impression is just, ‘oh it’s just air hockey, it’s just a cool little arcade game.’ But just like with any skill or any game or any sport, when you get really good at it there’s deeper levels of strategy and competitiveness,” says Cummings.
Cummings started playing at around eight years old, when his family lived across the street from “master air hockey player” Brian Accrocco. Though Cummings says he learned more about the game and tournament play while playing air hockey with Accrocco’s kids, it was mostly just “a good time.”
“For the longest time, it was just super fun to me, but for my brother Colin… He was 11 and he got super competitive,” says Cummings.
At the age of 16, Colin became the youngest ever to win a championship. Now, he’s got 10 world championships under his belt.
After stepping away from the sport for a couple of years during high school, Cummings returned to world championship play and got serious about it two years ago. Both he and his brother Colin will be competing at the tournament this weekend.
The 2023 World Air Hockey Championship will feature 16 tables and a double elimination format, and Cummings says it’s a high-pressure situation.
“Believe it or not,” says Cummings, “but when you get to those upper level matches, there’s a lot of pressure on you to score the next point or to block a shot. There’s so much pressure built up because one loss can be the difference in you coming in the top 10 or being kicked out of the tournament.”
According to Cummings, the world’s top-ranked players tend to be strong in both sides of the game, the mental/emotional side and the physical/strategic side.
“I’d say having the mental resilience to be able to handle that kind of pressure is the most important thing in terms of mental regulation, but on the other hand, there’s a lot of physical strategy,” says Cummings.
He compares combining the mental regulation with the strategic thinking to something like chess or “an advanced rock paper scissors.”
“There are a lot of different games and different strategies. Every single person is different, and that’s what makes it a very unique and personal sport,” says Cummings. “There’s a lot of creativity involved and a lot of different things you can do and it gives you an identity in your play style.”
In terms of his own playing style, Cummings says it’s marked by “good control and good speed, deception, and a very set-up style.”
“I usually set up each shot with another shot planned before and after, kind of like a puzzle,” adds Cummings.
If you’re inspired to take your air hockey game to the next level, Cummings has some advice: Play against someone better than you.
“First, you’ll have to learn to overcome their skill and learn new things, and then you’ll learn one of the biggest things – having appreciation for feeling yourself get better,” says Cummings. “Whenever there’s somebody who’s been beating you for such a long time and then you beat them, the satisfaction is very rewarding, and I’d say it’s a good first step into a healthy, competitive mindset.”
Though you may not be able to play in this year’s world championships, as the tournament is currently full, Cummings encourages interested folks to check out local air hockey tournaments and events on their Instagram page.
And, on the more practical side, Cummings recommends just holding the mallet, hitting the puck against the wall and trying to catch it as many times as possible without losing control.
“That’s a quick, easy way to get puck control and beat a lot of players.”
The 2023 Air Hockey World Championships are scheduled for August 4-6 at the University of Houston – Hilton Hotel, 4450 University. For more information, visit airhockeyunited.com. Free entry for spectators.
