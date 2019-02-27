Little Shop of Horrors Comes to Stages Complete With Newly Designed Puppets

It is, in its own special way, a modern classic. A young and nerdy flower shop clerk names his plant Audrey after the young woman he's secretly in love with. Audrey II offers the possibility of better times for him, until Seymour discovers the plant is carnivorous with a decided liking for blood. And has its own agenda.

Seymour, alas, is not totally heroic in this. He feeds Audrey's abusive boyfriend to the plant, which grows ever larger. He tricks the owner of the business into climbing into the maw of the plant with fatal consequences. Eventually even Audrey and Seymour himself are consumed by the deadly plant, creature of an alien race that came to Earth.

Stages Repertory Theatre is mounting a production of Little Shop of Horrors and Scenic Designer Laura Fine Hawkes has been building the puppets from the ground up, Director Mitchell Greco says. "We're thinking about the entire puppet rather than just flapping the mouth open and closed."