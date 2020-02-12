That Old Black Magic in Song Makes Its Way to Ovations in Rice Village

What better place to experience songs from the 1940s than at a nightclub?

Don't have a clue as to who Harold Arlen was?

How about if we run a few of the songs whose music he composed by you? Say, for instance: "Stormy Weather," "Let's Fall in Love," or the immortal "Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead." Yes, he was the composer for The Wizard of Oz.

It doesn't stop there, of course. "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive," "Over the Rainbow," "One For My Baby (and One More for the Road," and "The Man That Got Away."

We could go on listing but instead we'll direct your attention to Paul Hope Cabaret coming back at Ovations and presenting That Old Black Magic Harold Arlen in the 40s. His troupe of talented singers will be making their way through as many of Arlen's famous songs as they can pack into an evening's entertainment.

Cast members include returning regulars Seth Cunningham, Grace Givens, Brian Chambers, Tamara Siler and Whitney Zangarine. Making their Paul Hope Canaret debuts will be Brad Goertz and Amanda Passanante — all under the music director once again of Eduardo Guzman.

Paul Hope, performer and producer Photo by David Wright

Hope, who previously ran Bayou City Concert Musicals (unfortunately gone) is determined to continue his focus on the Great American Songbook. And if you are so inclined, feel free to make your way to Ovations.

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on three Mondays, February 17 through March 2 at Ovations Night Club, 2536 Times Boulevard. For information about the venue call 713-522-9801 or visit ovationsnightclub.com. For reservations, visit the Paul Hope Cabaret ticket website. Tickets will also be sold at the door. $20-$40.