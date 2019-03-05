Broadway at the Hobby Announces its 2019-20 Season Complete With Hamilton

Continue Reading

Here's the lineup in more detail from Broadway at the Hobby:

CATS

October 22-27, 2019

Rediscover Cats—the beloved musical with breathtaking music—including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater, "Memory.” Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation — experience Cats for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

November 12-24, 2019

Winner of six 2017 Tony ® Awards including best musical and the 2018 Grammy ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan

Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

HELLO, DOLLY!

January 7-12, 2020

Winner of four Tony Awards® including Best Musical Revival, Hello Dolly! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year!” and the Los Angeles Times says, “distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best.” Director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue) is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post). This Hello Dolly! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion – hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. ”

THE BAND’S VISIT

January 28-February 2, 2020

Winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical Grammy ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album

Spend an evening in the company of unforgettable strangers at The Band's Visit —now one of the most celebrated musicals ever. It rejoices in the way music brings us to life, brings us to laughter, brings us to tears, and ultimately, brings us together.

In an Israeli desert town where every day feels the same, something different is suddenly in the air. Dina, the local café owner, had long resigned her desires for romance to daydreaming about exotic films and music from her youth. When a band of Egyptian musicians shows up lost at her café, she and her fellow locals take them in for the night. Under the spell of the night sky, their lives intertwine in unexpected ways, and this once sleepy town begins to wake up.

The Band's Visit features music and lyrics by Tony Award® and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony®, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony®, Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

COME FROM AWAY

March 3-8, 2020

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don’t miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein and helmed by this year’s Tony®-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

March 24-29, 2020

Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony®-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

The original production won ten Tony Awards®, including a special Tony® for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You’ll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

ROALD DAHL’S CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

June 2-7, 2020

Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Houston’s golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before – get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

HAMILTON

June 30-August 9, 2020

Hamilton is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

JERSEY BOYS

February 7-9, 2020

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story – a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What A Night,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

Jersey Boys is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award®, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia). Directed by two-time Tony Award®-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.