A Woman Walks Into a Bar and Conor McPherson's Eerie The Weir is the Result

Ghost stories. Stories whose prime real estate seems to be in campfire settings, haunted houses, and around ouija boards, are being told in a small Irish pub in the middle of nowhere in Conor McPherson's The Weir coming to Main Street Theater.

No stark, barren interior, this bar is warm and welcoming, says actor Mark Roberts, inviting people in to share their tales. And on this one night, Valerie, a woman new to town comes into the bar and the regulars there trot out their stories.

Roberts plays Jim, a middle-aged local. "He is a guy that kind of does odd jobs. He’s very sort of even-keeled. He helps a lot of them to tell their stories. They'll refer to him or ask him questions. He knows a lot of the history about the surrounding area and about the people," Roberts says.