Dinner at Eight: How Do You Put on a Dinner Party After the Stock Market Has Crashed?

The stock market has already crashed in 1929, but still a socialite has a dinner to put on. Losses of power are everywhere among the moneyed. What follows is both comic and tragic.

It's the regional premiere of Dinner at Eight about to be put on by Moores Opera Center at the University of Houston. It's based on the 1932 Broadway play by George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber, which was later made into a movie in 1933. The opera by composer William Bolcom and librettist Mark Campbell debuted in 2017 at the Minnesota Opera in St. Paul and has been variously described as a dark comedy or a comic melodrama.

"It looks like it's going to be a typical comedy of manners of the period," says Buck Ross, Director of Moores Opera Center. But because of when it is set, in 1931, it isn't. "It's people used to a certain style of living suddenly finding out that it doesn't work anymore."