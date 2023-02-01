Slinky, Shiny Chicago Comes to TUTS

Within town on its 25th anniversary tour, courtesy of Theatre Under the Stars, you can expect to be teased.As you walk to your seat in the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, you’ll see a single chair sitting on stage, illuminated by a single spotlight, with a bowler hat resting patiently on the ear.The multi-award-winning musical – with a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Ebb – is the definition of a fan-favorite. The satirical tale, based on a play by Maurine Dallas Watkins from her real-life experience as a journalist – checks all the boxes for a good night at the theater. As the production itself says, it’s a story about “murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery” in Chicago circa-1920s, and at its center is jazz baby Roxie Hart.Roxie guns down her lover when he tries to leave her and finds herself in Cook County Correctional Facility on a row with other “merry murderesses.” One of those merry murderesses, Velma Kelly, the toast of the town before Roxie comes along, gets pushed to the side and, with Roxie just as ambitious and press hungry as Velma, trouble ensues.is an undeniable crowd-pleaser, and we know the ’96 revival – recreated here by ever faithful helmsmen Tania Nardini (director) and Gary Chryst (choreographer) – not only works but is going on 25 years strong, so you’ll have to excuse this critic for walking in with a please-don’t-screw-this-up attitude.The good news is that they don’t.This touring production gets a lot right, starting with the most important part of a musical: the music.The 10-piece orchestra, led by conductor Cameron Blake Kinnear, knocks Kander’s classic score out of the park. (I mean, really, how often do you see a crowd go wild for the entr’acte?) It’s a toe-tapping joy throughout the show.A close second in the line of importance, which is actually intertwined with the music, is the choreography. In fact, it’s even more of a given whenever the name Bob Fosse is around. Chryst’s reboot of Ann Reinking’s Fosse-esque choreography finds the right balance of oomph and absolute precision, offering up a smorgasbord of sights to see, particularly when the company is on stage.Special mention goes to the opening number, a lively rendition of “All That Jazz” led by Logan Floyd (Velma Kelly) – who knows how to make an entrance. It boasts sharp gestures and stylish posturing, successfully setting the stage for the evening. “Cell Block Tango” is the first-act showstopper, and the audience knows it. There’s a definite buzz in the crowd leading up to the start, and the production does not disappoint, managing the piece’s (dark) humor masterfully. “Razzle Dazzle,” the showstopper of the second act, is a circus – literally.Katie Frieden (Roxie Hart) is a treat, strutting in “Roxie” just as well as she plays the ventriloquist’s dummy to Brooks’s ventriloquist in the mockery of a press conference during the always entertaining “We Both Reached for the Gun.” Frieden’s partner in crime, Floyd, is equally talented as a tart Velma Kelly, richly voiced and exploding with attitude. The third key player in Chicago is $5,000 lawyer Billy Flynn, played by Jeff Brooks, a flimflam man at heart, who joyfully makes clear that he cares about money in “All I Care About.”Each cast member gets a chance to show their chops, with Houston's own Christina Wells, as Matron “Mama” Morton, a commanding presence with a dynamic voice on “When You’re Good to Mama”; G.A. James skillfully tackling some arias as Mary Sunshine; and Brian Kalinowski’s sadly sympathetic rendition of “Mister Cellophane” as Roxie’s cuckolded husband.John Lee Beatty’s boxy set frames the tiered orchestra and allows the action to happen front and center, not to mention side to side, as both our murderous leads take turns perched high on ladders flanking each side of the stage. The truth of the matter is that not a lot else is needed in terms of set, props, or costumes. Aside from two ladders, some chairs and some feathers, we get all we need from Ken Billington’s atmospheric lighting and William Ivey Long’s black attire – in turns tight, short and see-through.Though Nardini’s recreation of Walter Bobbie’s original direction does its best to channel some of the seediness of the roaring ‘20s, even with a book so cynical it can’t muster much bite. It is, however, pretty and polished, slinky and shiny. For style, talent, and the strength of the show (thank you Fosse, Ebb, and Kander), you can’t go wrong swinging by Hobby for this tour.