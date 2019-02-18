Music Box Theater Knows How to Handle The Best of Broadway

The Fab 5 who rule over the Music Box Theater are Houston musical theater treasures. Consummate entertainers, they sing, act, and dance in sparkling intimate cabaret revues that glorify their prodigious talents, their warm camaraderie among each other and the audience, and their showbiz chops. They love to perform and it shows. They are so good.

The five (Rebekah Dahl, Brad Scarborough, Kristina Sullivan, Cay Taylor, and Luke Wrobel), all alumni of the fabled Masquerade Theatre, are born for the stage. Over the seasons, the Music Box has presented revues featuring the Beatles, rock, TV anthems, country-western, the Great American Songbook, Motown, standards about New York City, hippie favorites from the '60s, travel songs from around the U.S., iconic Texas singers and composers, and other genre-bending amalgams. Sometimes, there's a storyline, sometimes not, just a skit or two or an adlib to knit the songs together. In any genre these five shine, but they are most alive when they do Broadway. For all their dexterity, they're most at home on the Great White Way. It's in their blood.