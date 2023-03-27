Story Time with The Book of Mary Offers Lessons in Authenticity

click to enlarge One-woman autobiographical show, The Book of Mary (It Costs a Lot to Be Real), is now playing at The MATCH. Photo by Gary Griffin

Early in Mary Hooper’s, now in its premiere run courtesy of Ted Swindley Theatre Workshop in association with Dirt Dogs UNLEASHED, Hooper muses that she became an “actor in self-defense” and a writer as a result of the pandemic. By revealing at the top thatis the Houston theater legend’s first foray as a writer, it practically invites an “okay then, let’s see what you got” response.So, let’s see what Hooper’s got.Autobiographical and chronological,is performed as chapters, 12 of them, that Hooper reads from a book she carries around the stage. This conceit allows for a series of vignettes from Hooper’s life, tied together with a clever thread about a lost library book that comes full circle at the end. Beginning with her early life in Beaumont, the fifth of seven children born to deaf parents, Hooper traverses her own personal history. She goes from the moments that led her to say, “I’ve got to get the hell out of Beaumont,” to finding community in Montrose after realizing she’s “too much for other straight people,” with many anecdotal stops along the way.The stops are both fun (“Breast Fest”) and serious (the death of a close friend), and all drive Hooper towards a deeper understanding of herself and those around her. And of course, interspersed throughout, is Hooper’s performance history: her debut in the Houston premiere ofat Equinox Theater; her status as a one of the founding acting company members at Stages, where she starred in productions such as; her time as the host of Channel 39’s Disney afternoon, and many others.On paper, it’s fair to say thatsounds like a vanity project. Luckily, the paper in this case is misleading.is part inspirational (“Have you ever had the guts to make your dreams come true?” Hooper asks at one point), part collection of objective truths (such as the undeniable fact that everybody likes boobs), and part witness to the golden age of Montrose and the emergence of Houston’s gay civil rights movement. Director Ted Swindley keeps the production weaving through every aspect and ensures that everything compliments and nothing takes away from the center of attention, Mary Hooper.Charismatic and compelling, Hooper proves she knows how to work a room and hold an audience’s attention rapt. You’d expect no less from someone who’s spent nearly half a century on stage. She slips easily from Mary as story teller to a host of characters – a young, timid Mary and a friend’s inquisitive mother; both of her parents and her Paw Paw; the gay men that became her mentors and even Anita Bryant and LBJ Community Hospital’s very own Nurse Ratched. She embodies moments of uncertainty and melancholy, as well as absolute bravado, with the same ease, and through it all Hooper infuses the production with a (wicked) sense of humor about herself and her life.Though left to recount stories and, at most, play off of herself in scenes, the show is most emotionally effective when it visits Hooper’s relationship with her parents, and later her boss and mentor Steve O’Cain. It’s at its most relevant when she talks about regular raids on gay bars, the Ku Klux Klan protesting at the Gay Pride Parade, and especially the criminalization of drag. And it’s at its most resonant as a tale of finding your voice and a sense of comfort in her own skin.Tim Thomson, responsible for sound and video designs, did a lot of the heavy lifting for the production, with an assist from lighting designer Ian Evans. From still images, stock footage and the pages that flip during the transition from chapter to chapter, to the use of music – tunes like “The Girl Can’t Help It,” “Crocodile Rock” and “Heart of Glass” – to keep us abreast of the timeline, Thomson ensures the flow of the show. The set, designed by Mark A. Lewis, is fairly practical, and Hooper owns it (plus a little more as she makes occasional forays into the audience). Six music stands to hold her book, a chaise lounge and a bench draped in a leopard print throw reminiscent of the interior of Hooper’s hot pink 1970 Cutlass convertible, Maybelline. There are also ottomans on two sides of the stage containing a few key props.Now, it may sound odd, but after two hours (including an intermission), I couldn’t help but think thatcould use, well, a little more Mary. That’s not to say a longer show, though there’s no doubt that Hooper probably has the stories for at least a companion piece. It’s to say that I couldn’t help but be left with the feeling that there was an emotional layer untapped in the production, and the resulting lack of it stripped the show of some of its dramatic basis. Similarly, while Hooper bears witness to the counterculture that developed around her, the show would probably benefit from sharing a bit more of her own interiority in those moments. There’s also something a little less positive to be said of the fact that one of the production’s most powerful, poignant monologues – a part of which lends itself to the title – was written by someone else (that someone being Pedro Almodóvar).Still, Hooper can spin a yarn – and seems like she’d have enough material to crochet the world’s largest blanket – while exemplifying a sense of self that makes you listen. All in all, it makesa more than worthy way to spend an evening or afternoon. There’s also never a bad time to relive Anita Bryant taking a pie to the face – especially when it’s channeled through a Houston legend.