Ethereal Little Mermaid Opens Houston Ballet Season with a Splash

The Little Mermaid dates back to 1837, the year that author Hans Christian Andersen published it – well before the 1989 animated film ushered in a Disney Renaissance. Since 1837, the story has inspired countless adaptations around the world, including John Neumeier's The Little Mermaid, which premiered in 2005. Lucky for Houstonians, Neumeier's ballet is now making its premiere here, as it opens Houston Ballet’s 2024-2025 season.
The ballet opens with a man, known only as the Poet, on board a ship. His friend, Edvard, has just married a woman named Henriette, and it’s clear the Poet is devastated. Below the water, a little mermaid rises, seemingly awakened by the Poet’s longing. On another ship, a Prince dives into the water to retrieve a golf ball and has to be rescued by the Mermaid. But he never sees her, and when he awakens on the beach, he sees a Princess, who just so happens to look like Henriette. Sparks fly between the two, and the watching Mermaid makes a desperate decision: She decides to visit a Sea Witch, who turns her into a human. Unfortunately, just as Edvard did not love the Poet, the Prince still does not love the Mermaid. As the Prince prepares to marry the Princess, the Sea Witch returns to give the Mermaid a choice. She can have her tail back, but only if she kills the Prince.
And by choosing to double (i.e. having the two performers who play Edvard and Henriette also play the Prince and the Princess), Neumeier explicitly draws out the parallels between the Mermaid and the Poet in the most heartbreaking of ways. When the Mermaid holds a dress directly in front of the Poet, for example, implying that maybe she (and he) can become someone who the Prince (and Edvard) could love only for the plan to fail, it emphasizes the futility of the Poet’s love for Edvard. Ultimately, even in the Poet's fantastical tale, the Mermaid can't win the Prince's love any more than the Poet could win Edvard's.
González, like the underwater world Neumeier has designed, is ethereal and enigmatic. There’s an alien-like quality to Neumeier’s mermaids, including González, who is lifted and carried, limbs undulating and fabric tail flowing to simulate underwater movement. In the sea, represented by wavy tube lights in electric blue and white that cross the stage, González is graceful and open, but later, she is a heartache on legs. She is clumsy and childlike, and so vulnerable, first sitting in a wheelchair with her conch shell clutched to her chest, and then in her hunched over, flat-footed, shuffling attempts to walk.
As The Sea Witch, Harper Watters is as extra as the white paint and heavy, kabuki-like makeup that covers his face. He is visually captivating and legitimately scary, a menacing figure that stalks around the stage with a sneer and a wagging tongue. It’s impossible to look away when he is on stage, whether he’s brutally and ritualistically taking the Mermaid’s tail and leaving her naked and shaking on a beach or turning up unexpectedly (and glittery) to put on a bizarre show.
Lera Auerbach’s score is curious and haunting, providing the perfect playground for various movement styles. From a jolt of testosterone from a group of officers and sailors on deck, their punchy, physical moves reminiscent of Jerome Robbins, to an otherworldly, almost eerie underwater pas de deux, Neumeier makes great use of the soundscape and even embraces long moments of silence (the you-could-hear-a-pin-drop kind of silence). Though Auerbach’s ingenious use of the theremin and romantic violin parts were definitely musical highlights, the heroes of the night were the percussionists of the Houston Ballet Orchestra under the baton of new conductor Simon Thew. They conjured up a thunderstorm, along with the brass section, for several wildly dramatic scenes that became chill-inducing with their contributions.
Neumeier's The Little Mermaid captivates with its visuals and compels with its storytelling, and the result can only be described as a modern masterpiece.
Performances will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, and Saturdays, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 14, and 2 p.m. Sundays through September 15 at the Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas. For more information, call 713-227-2787 or visit houstonballet.org. $25-$160.