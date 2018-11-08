Houston Via Colori Plans 50 Foot Chalk Drawing at 2018 Street Painting Festival

More than 200 artists will create chalk masterpieces when Houston Via Colori® The Street Painting Festival returns to City Hall.

Sure, we're all bummed that the Houston Astros were eliminated in the American League Championship Series, but if there's any team that can rebound it's our beloved 'Stros. Until next season, though, we've got a chance to see pitcher Chris Devenski showing off a different set of skills. He's been named the celebrity spokesperson for the Houston Via Colori® The Street Painting Festival.

Devenski, aka The Dragon, is going to walk the walk, and we'll be able to catch him chalking his own creation on one of the squares outside City Hall. "In planning we knew that his art was more on the graffiti side," says Fernanda Gratton, marketing and public relations manager for presenter and beneficiary the Center for Hearing and Speech. She says his design will be a surprise, and they're very excited about his participation.