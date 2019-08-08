5 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: Rent, Dude Perfect and Brainbloom

It's a throwback weekend in Houston, and we're celebrating the 20th anniversary of Rent over at The Hobby Center, and 21 years since Jeff Bridges donned a bathrobe and elevated the status of White Russians in The Big Lebowski. We've also got a trippy outdoor installation in Brainbloom at MFAH, a good old-fashioned Cornhole tournament, and an appearance by Dude Perfect on their Pound It Noggin Tour. Keep reading because a couple of these events are free.

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center closes out the 2018-2019 season with Rent. Shown: Javon King Photo by Carol Rosegg

No matter how often we see Rent, our hearts always skip a beat when AIDS-stricken, gender fluid Angel Dumott Schunard takes the stage. Looking fierce in heels, the character effortlessly pulls off all sorts of jumps, dances and leaps while still looking gorgeous in fur. Actor Javon King has the high energy role in Jonathan Larson's Rent, a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning rock musical returning to the stage in a 20th anniversary touring production, courtesy of Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center. Were Puccini alive today, we know he'd approve of this creative reimagining of La bohème as our struggling artists try to follow their dreams without giving up or selling out.

Performances are scheduled daily through August 11 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at The Hobby Center, 800 Bagby. For information, call 800-982-2787 or visit houston.broadway.com/shows/rent. $30 to $316.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Music on the Plaza: Projections with live music by the Wild Moccasins. Photo by Arturo Olmos

Art projection by Emily Fens. Photo by Emily Fens, courtesy of MFAH

Working at the intersection of art and neuroscience, artist Emily Fens has conceived of Brainbloom, an immersive ecosystem that emerges when her artwork is installed and projected onto the walls of the Glassell School of Art. Guests at the upcoming Music on the Plaza: Projections can get trippy and transform their white attire into a colorful canvas during this outdoor experience, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Come hang out at The Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza, jam to live music by indie pop band the Wild Moccasins, and make cool stuff with Fens. Food vendors and a cash bar will keep the party going.

Music on the Plaza: Projections is scheduled for August 9 from 6-9 p.m. Friday at The Brown Foundation, Inc. Plaza, 5101 Montrose. For information, call 713-639-7300 or visit mfah.org. Free.

Enter the fun world of Dude Perfect. Photo by Dave Contreras

YouTube phenoms Dude Perfect are wrapping up their The Pound It Noggin Tour this month, but not before making a stop in H-Town. There's nothing mom and pop about this summer tour; they've got fog, lights and neon, a live battle, some tricks shots, a few water bottle flips and maybe even a world record. Don't be surprised if either the mysterious Panda or Ned Forrester, host of Wheel Unfortunate, makes an appearance. Technically it's sold out but you know the drill; anything is possible when it comes to aftermarket tix. Don't miss your chance to see Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton on their first ever live tour.

Dude Perfect The Pound It Noggin Tour is scheduled for August 9 at 7 p.m. Friday at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk. For information, call 866-446-8849 or visit toyotacenter.com/events/detail/dudeperfect. $20 to $250.

Teams can be all male, all female, or co-ed. Photo by Paul Fisher/Flickr via CC

Even if you're relegated to the bench when it comes to football, baseball and basketball, just about everybody's got a shot at Cornhole. And, for those who've excelled at the fine art of tossing a weighted bag into a wooden platform's hole, glory awaits with the upcoming H-Town Throwdown 3.0 Cornhole Tournament. With a 60 percent cash payout for the competitive/open division, and gift cards and merch for the recreational division, everybody's got a shot. The event is hosted by the Houston Sports & Social Club and it all goes down at Pitch 25 Beer Park this Saturday, where they'll be serving $3 Bud Light and Karbach.

H-Town Throwdown 3.0 is scheduled for August 10 at 11, 11:20 and 11:40 a.m., and 12:15, 12:45 and 1:15 p.m. at Pitch 25 Beer Park, 2120 Walker. For information, visit houstonssc.com/league/28448/details. $30 to $50.

A bathrobe and sunglasses will increase your odds of winning the costume contest. Photo by Morris Malakoff, The CKP Group

Since when is it ever OK to appear in public wearing a bathrobe and shades? Guess we'll find out this weekend when the Downtown District presents a The Big Lebowski-themed edition of Second Sunday Revival with its Lebowski Bash. Historic Market Square Park is partnering up with Saint Arnold Brewing Company to serve frozen White Russians, there'll be human bowling, a screening of the film, a Bowski trivia contest and a costume contest. Purchase snacks and bevvies from Niki Niko's and remember, the Dude always abides.

Lebowski Bash is scheduled for August 11 from 5-10 p.m. Sunday at Market Square Park, 301 Milam. For information, visit marketsquarepark.com. Free.