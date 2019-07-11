5 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: VegFest, Nipsey Hussle Bike Ride, Elvis

We pay homage to legends lost in the days ahead: Let's Do This Houston has curated the best from Nipsey Hussle's songbook for its bike marathon while A.D. Players celebrates Elvis Presley early next week. In this earthly realm, we've got opportunities for living our best life with VegFest, the American Fitness Expo and — because laughter really is the best medicine — a satirical riff on town hall meetings over at The Secret Group. Keep reading because several of these are free.

Sneakerheads and soccer just might be a match made in heaven. While the Houston Dynamo go up against Carlos Vela and LAFC this Friday, supporters can rock their favorite footwear for Sneakerhead Night fueled by 76. There's a pre-game Sneakerhead Festival on Orange Avenue with a hip hop flea market, fresh kicks, sick beats and epic beat boy battles; admission is free with game tix.

The Sneakerhead Festival is scheduled for July 12 at 6 p.m. Friday, with the game at 8 p.m. Friday at BBVA Stadium, 2200 Texas. For information, call 713-276-4625 or visit houstondynamo.com. $15 to $184.

Ccelebrate the life of Nipsey Hussle while vibing to a curated playlist. Photo by Alan Moore

The wounds are still fresh. It was just last April when rapper, philanthropist and activist Ermias Joseph Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle, was shot to death in Los Angeles. Here in H-Town, we've honored his legacy with a somber vigil, and now we can keep the flame by never, ever forgetting his sound. Let's Do This Houston has organized a Marathon Nipsey Hussle Night Light Bike Ride through Third Ward this weekend. It's not a concert; think of it as a curated music-themed bike riding event on brand new Dutch bikes equipped with LED lights. Experience a slow cruise through Discovery Green, Third Ward, Midtown or the Museum District.

Bike rides are scheduled for July 12-14 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3rd Ward Tours, 2301 Elgin. For information, call 281-942-4850 or visit facebook.com/Letsdothishouston. $11 to $24.50.

Forget your own troubles and see what's irking the folks in Hosewater, Texas. Film still by Renato Quijad

Anybody who's ever attended a public meeting at Houston ISD headquarters or found themselves on a planning committee understands the need for a bit of levity among all those passionate voices. Producer Conner Clifton riffs on those heated exchanges in You Now Have the Floor: A Comedic Town Hall Show, where the setting is a town hall meeting in the the fictional town of Hosewater, Texas. Conducted by Alderman Tandy Weathers (Clifton) and Sheriff Bailiff (acted by Rahul Rao, shown here), agenda items borrow from the small town wheelhouse as citizens voice their concerns: Is it OK for my horse to wear a dress to the upcoming festival?

A performance is scheduled for July 13 at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Secret Group, 2101 Polk. For information, call 832-898-1088 or visit thesecretgrouphtx.com. $5.

Be fit, get fit. Screengrab from American Fitness Expo video/YouTube.com

No more excuses. If those New Year's Resolutions have fallen by the wayside, or you're just trying to beat your own personal best, then head out to the American Fitness Expo for live boot camps, motivational speakers, celebrity guests, seminars and more. New this year is Saturday's inaugural American Classic Amateur Bodybuilding Championship for both men and women. Plus there's a feature online for securing free tickets, or upgrade your experience to get access to meet and greets, T-shirts, event posters and early admission.

The American Fitness Expo is scheduled for July 13-14 at 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at George R. Brown Convention Center, 1001 Avenida de las Americas. For information, visit afitnessexpo.com. Free to $154.99.

Vendors include Cupcake Girl, Ray Jay's Feel Good Food and Sinfull Bakery. Screenshot from video by VegFest Houston/YouTube.com

Explore a different way of eating at VegFest Houston, a vegan festival that keeps growing by leaps and bounds and is moving to Minute Maid Park for its seventh iteration. Enjoy samples from leading restaurants, learn why animal rights organizations are opposed to carnivorous diets, and stop by information booths to meet reps from green businesses. Organized by the Vegan Society of P.E.A.C.E., the nonprofit works to promote an ethical, compassionate and sustainable world for all.

VegFest Houston is scheduled for July 13 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday (VIP entry is 10 a.m.) at Minute Maid Park, 501 Crawford. For information, visit vegansocietyofpeace.org/vegfesthouston. Free to $20.

"Go cat go." Photo by JPM Photography

Not on a weekend, but don't overlook our bonus events. Elvis is about to enter the building, or at least his doppelgänger Brandon Bennett (Million Dollar Quartet) will be channeling the King in the next iteration of Michael Ingersoll's Artists Lounge Live. Elvis: My Way pays tribute to the Nashville legend as Bennett sings "Blue Suede Shoes," "Suspicious Minds," "That's All Right (Mama)," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'," "My Way" and more. He's got the look, he's got the sound, so go cat go.

Performances are scheduled for July 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at A.D. Players at The George, 5420 Westheimer. For information, call 713-526-2721 or visit adplayers.org/elvis-my-way. $25 to $75.