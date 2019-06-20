Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: Trevor Noah, Pride Events and More

Trying to make it until next payday? No worries, because this weekend includes tons of free events: There's the Houston Pride Festival and Parade, Rainbow on the Green®, an outdoor concert with Houston Symphony, and a pair of yoga sessions. Artists and performers have to eat, though, so be sure to indulge in some of the ticketed events around town: Barnstorm Dance Fest, Women's Banked Track Roller Derby, and Trevor Noah's Loud & Clear Tour. And when the temps start to rise, find air-conditioned comfort with the Holocaust Museum Houston's grand re-opening and the new "Icons of Style" exhibit at MFAH.

While our arts writers have been putting the L, G, B and T in Pride Month, the rainbow crescendo peaks this week with Pride celebrations, parades, afterparties, fashion shows, tea dances and much, much more. Party all you want — save the sleep for another day and trust your concealer to hide those bags under your eyes — but remember to stay safe, visit Lyft's multi-stop pop-up this Saturday, and get ride discounts to and from the festival and parade by using the promo code PRIDE2019IAH.

For all the deets on Houston Pride Week, including official events, visit pridehouston.org/celebration.

Barnstorm Dance Fest's Program A is June 22, B is June 20 and 22, and C is June 21 and 23. Photo by Lynn Lane

Barnstorm Dance Fest blows onto the scene for its fifth annual showcase of performances, master classes and an artist talk, this time condensed into an easy to explore one-week format courtesy of presenter Dance Source Houston. View choreography by DSH artists in residence Adam Castañeda, Ayan Felix, Kalpana Subbarao and Uwazi Zamani, with a smorgasbord of genres including Bharatanatyam, breakdancing, contemporary, flamenco, Garba, Kathak and modern, breaking all the rules and delivering three unique programs.

Performances are scheduled for June 19 through June 23 at 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday at MATCH, 3400 Main. For information, call 713-521-4533 or visit dancesourcehouston.org or matchouston.org. $20 to $50.

Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska makes her North American conducting debut. Photo by Jarmo Katila

Rising conductors dreaming about career milestones can add an unconventional venue to their wish list, because Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska is making her North American conducting debut by opening the Houston Symphony's ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights at Miller Outdoor Theatre. The concerts continue Fridays and Saturdays this month, but for this Friday night opener Stasevska leads the symphony in Sibelius & Rachmaninoff. Come back the next day when Ruth Reinhardt conducts Tchaikovsky's Romeo & Juliet.

ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights are scheduled for June 21 through July 4 at 8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Independence Day (Star Spangled Salute) at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, call 713-224-7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org or milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.

Catch some of H-Town's best drag performers at Rainbow on the Green®. Photo by Katya Horner

It's a free concert, so don't be hatin' when you realize Tina Turner, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, JLo and Donna Summers — performing on the Discovery Green stage — aren't the real deal. You'll still get plenty of starpower when drag queens Roxanne Collins, Mya Jackson, Janet Andrews, Linda Crawford and Leilani Jackson Ross belt out all your favorites at Land Rover Houston Central Rainbow on the Green® presented by Legacy Community Health. Adding some sparkle and sass to the evening are Bollywood dancers, a drag fashion show of designs made from recycled paper and plastic, and live entertainment from Chad Michaels and OneUp. Feeling like a superstar yourself? Pony up $25 for VIP tix and enjoy yummies from Eloise Nichols plus bevvies from Deep Eddy Vodka, Waterloo Sparkling Water and Don Anastacio Tequila.

A performance is scheduled for June 21 from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney. For information, visit discoverygreen.com/rainbow. Free.

Look for International Day of Yoga celebrations in Houston and The Woodlands. Photo by Jean Henrique Wichinoski_Global Panorama/Flickr via CC

We don't need more cowbell, we need more harmony and peace and one way to start is through the 5th International Day of Yoga, a multi-stop endeavor taking place all over Texas. 'Round here, look for stops at Midtown Park in Houston and Town Green Park in The Woodlands. It's a big event hosted by YouniverSoul Fest and the Consulate General of India in Houston, as well as too many other sponsors to mention, but expect free yoga, lawn activities and kindred spirits at these gatherings.

International Day of Yoga is scheduled for June 21 from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Midtown Park, 2811 Travis; and June 22 at 7:15 a.m. Saturday at Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. For information, visit yogadayoftexas.org or facebook.com/yogadayoftexas. Free

The Queens of Chaos battling the Bio Hazard Babes. Photo by Brian Hart

Everybody knows you don't mess with Texas, but a few tough as nails all-star teams from the banked track roller derby world are jetting in to try and outskate and outmaneuver Houston's South Side Roller Derby Elite. Competing in the Battle on the Bank XII are national teams with scary names: Penn Jersey She-Devils, Austin's All Scar Army and the Hot Shots from Phoenix. And, proving that even athletes can have a macabre sense of humor, note the Borderland Roller Derby from El Paso and the Wildfires from San Diego. Get ready for plenty of action in this three day tournament of elimination rounds for both adult and junior teams.

The Ranked Track Nationals are scheduled for June 21 through June 23 at 7:45, 9 and 10:15 a.m. and 12:30, 1:45, 3, 5:15, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Friday; 7:45, 9 and 11:15 a.m. and 12:30, 1:45, 4, 5:15, 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday; 7:45 and 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 and 4 p.m. Sunday at Pasadena Convention Center, 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena. For information, call 281-460-2240 or visit battleonthebank.com. $25 to $40.

Explore the expanded Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus. Photo by Gary Fountain

After 19 months in exile on Kirby, and a $34 million expansion to the Holocaust Museum Houston's original home on Caroline, the wait is over and the new campus reopens to the public on June 22. Now more than doubled in size to 57,000 square feet, the facility is the fourth largest Holocaust museum in the country. Este museo es para usted. This museum is for you. HMH also is the first fully bilingual Holocaust museum, with exhibitions, audio tours and a newly debuted website available in both English and Spanish. Opening weekend activities include special guided gallery tours daily and Holocaust survivor talks at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23. The first 500 people each day of opening weekend receive a Holocaust Museum Houston tote bag. Our recommendation? Plan ahead, purchase your timed admission tickets in advance, and expect a security screening to gain entry.

Holocaust Museum Houston is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays at the Holocaust Museum Houston, Lester and Sue Smith Campus, 5401 Caroline. For information, call 713-942-8000 or visit hmh.org. Free to $15.

Trevor Noah has an insightful and authentic take on politics and current events. Photo by Mandee Johnson

Trevor Noah uses wit and intelligence to illustrate how the political arena seems hatched from the Planet Ridiculon. As host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show, and with almost five million subscribers to his YouTube channel, his humor is a refreshing a break from depressing headline news. Though we've noticed that, the more idiotic his guests get, the more calm and serene Noah becomes. Now the South African comedian, writer, producer, political commentator and actor is touring the nation on his Loud & Clear Tour, touching down in The Woodlands this Saturday night.

A performance is scheduled for June 22 at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, presented by Huntsman, 2005 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands. For information, visit woodlandscenter.org. $45 to $95.

EXPAND James Harden, GQ, 2018, on view in "Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography." Photo by Erik Madigan Heck, © Erik Madigan Heck / Trunk Archive, courtesy of Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

It looks like the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston has cracked the people-pleasing code with its new exhibit, "Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography," with more than 200 photos from the worlds of music, sports, fashion, Hollywood and Britain's royalty. It's a traveling exhibit but the Houston iteration has added images of Houston greats, including pics of Simone Biles, James Harden and Queen Bey herself.

"Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography" is scheduled for June 23 through September 22 at 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 12:15 to 7 p.m. Sundays at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Caroline Wiess Law Building, 1001 Bissonnet. For information, call 713-639-7300 or visit mfah.org. Free to $17.