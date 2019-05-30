6 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: Sizzling Dance, Airplane by Gonzo247

GONZO247 didn't know there were still mountains to climb. The local artist has tackled graffiti murals, beer silos and cars before, but this will be the first time he's painted an entire airplane. There's a demo this Saturday at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum, but back up those datebooks because the fun actually kicks off Thursday with a free concert by living legend and queen of soul and blues Lavelle White. METdance sizzles at Miller on Friday, runners take to Heights Boulevard Saturday and the weekend closes with the Vaqueros Classic on the polo grounds. Then set your calendars to stun because the Texas Music Festival roars into June for its 30th anniversary season.

Get the party started early this weekend when "queen of Texas blues" Lavelle White and opening act Annika Chambers take the stage at Discovery Green. It's the kickoff concert for this summertime favorite, Thursday Night Concerts presented by University of Houston-Downtown, bringing a different genre each week. Come back June 6 for Marshall Crenshaw, June 13 for Ray Wylie Hubbard, June 20 for Carrie Rodriguez and Laboratorio, and June 27 for Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis. Blankets, leashed pets and picnics are encouraged, as are lawn chairs on the north side of the hill.

Performances are scheduled for May 30 through June 27 from 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney. For information, visit discoverygreen.com or facebook.com/events/277040986538985. Free.

METdance artists perform Sizzling Summer Dance. © Photo by Ben Doyle

METdance is hot, hot, hot, and you'll see those sparks fly for yourself when Sizzling Summer Dance returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre. It's the season finale for the company's "Better Together" program year and includes a dark and sultry world premiere from Kate Harpootlian, this year's NEWdance Choreographer Commission awardee. The high-energy, spirited program also presents audience favorites from the METdance repertoire and an appearance by the up-and-coming stars of MET too.

A performance is scheduled for May 31 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at Miller Outdoor Theatre, 6000 Hermann Park Drive. For information, visit metdance.org or milleroutdoortheatre.com. Free.

Mario Figueroa Jr. (GONZO247) has been busy all week painting this 1969 Hawker jet. Photo by Amy Rogers

To Shakespeare, "All the world's a stage," but to local graffiti artist GONZO247, everything's fair game when it comes to his public art. Since last Thursday he's been painting a 1969 Hawker jet in front of the 1940 Air Terminal Museum, infusing this vintage flyer with a bright and colorful mural — a first for Mario Figueroa Jr., though he's tackled cars and beer silos in the past. Executive Director Amy Rogers asked area organizations, including the Hobby Area Management District and Houston Botanic Garden, for symbols from Houston's history, and GONZO247 has hidden some of those iconic images into his design. Everybody's invited to come see the mural's progress this Saturday as the museum kicks off summer with free admission, a live demo by Figueroa, activities and light refreshments. Plus, one lucky guest will walk away with a free annual membership.

Free museum day is scheduled for June 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum, William P. Hobby Airport, 8325 Travelair. For information, call 713-454-1940 or visit 1940airterminal.org. Free.

The Houston Heights Fun Run celebrates its 34th year. Photo by RACESHOTS

Just because a neighborhood has a great walk score, doesn't mean you can't run it if you want. The summer race season kicks off with the 34th Annual Houston Heights Fun Run, beginning and ending at Marmion Park, with racers competing in 10K and 5K runs, a 5K walk, and a 1K fun run for children. The course is fast, flat, tree-lined and scenic and is certified by USA Track & Field, plus everybody frolics at the after party with entertainment, door prizes, refreshments, awards presentations and more.

The Houston Heights Fun Run is scheduled for June 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Marmion Park, 1800 Heights Boulevard. For information, visit houstonheights.org/event/fun-run. $20 to $35.

Men can wear collar shirts with nice shorts or casual pants; for women it's sundresses, skirts or capri pants. Photo by Kaylee Wroe

When they're not busy matching up the boldface set with fabulous swankiendas in River Oaks and Tanglewood, or helping them land a new yacht or plane, the bespoke real estate pros at Engel & Völkers Houston kick back with an evening of polo. This Sunday is the Vaqueros Classic Presented by Engel & Völkers, with six chukkers of thrilling polo and two "in it to win it" teams. Last team standing gets a trophy and bragging rights, while everybody else gets to enjoy a player parade, halftime divot stomp with Champagne (leave the high heels at home), live music, door prizes and concessioned yummies from Ruth's Chris. Rumor has it the TCU Alumni club will be out en masse, so be on the lookout for those purple horned frogs.

The Vaqueros Classic Presented by Engel & Völkers is scheduled for June 2 from 6-8:30 p.m. Sunday at Houston Polo Club, 8852 Memorial. For information, call 713-681-8571 or visit houstonpoloclub.com/schedule. $15 to $695.

Kenneth Broberg performs June 5, 7 and 8 at the Texas Music Festival. Photo by Ralph Lauer

Anybody who's ever experienced the creativity and energy of summer music festivals in Aspen and the Berkshires will totally get why local art patrons the Olshans decided to start a fest right here in Houston. Thirty years later the Immanuel and Helen Olshan Texas Music Festival is celebrating a milestone anniversary with almost 30 concerts during the month of June.

From intimate piano recitals and faculty chamber music at the University of Houston to orchestral concerts at Moores Opera House and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, plus young artist competitions and a high school jazz concert, it's easy to see why TMF has become an incubator for musical greats. Don't miss a recital on June 5 at 7:30 p.m. by 2017 Cliburn silver medal winner and TMF alumnus Kenny Broberg; not only did he survive the grueling 17-day competition in Fort Worth, but he's one of only two U.S. citizens to be accepted into the Tchaikovsky competition in Moscow.

Then mark your calendars for Festival Orchestras on June 8 (with Broberg), June 15 (with Ernesto Tovar Torres), and June 22 and 29 at Moores Opera House; plus a free concert with Broberg on June 7 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Space buffs will want to catch the Heavenly Resonance chamber music event on June 18 with a new work by Marc Mellits that commemorates the Apollo 11 lunar mission.

The Immanuel and Helen Olshan Texas Music Festival is scheduled for June 1 through June 29 at various dates, times and locations at the University of Houston (Moores Opera House, Dudley Recital Hall, Choral Recital Hall) and The Woodlands. For information, call 713-743-3388 or visit tmf.uh.edu. $15 to $25 (or $75 to $135 for a season pass).