5 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: Spinal Tap, CineSpace and a Battleship

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. This weekend in Houston we've got a vintage fashion show and a throwback screening of the world’s greatest mockumentary. For the new, Opera in the Heights has a completely different concept from when it last presented Mozart's most controversial work. More than 250 filmmakers borrowed from NASA's hefty image bank to create entries for CineSpace 2018, and the winners get announced Saturday night. The Battleship Texas was painted in blue camouflage paint to help avoid detection by air, and that WWI artifact is hosting Armistice Day and Veterans Day events. From spaceships to battleships, we've got you covered.
Yesterday's fashion is today's chic, and we're sure to see men in zoot suits and fedoras and women in polka dots and retro swimwear when Houston Vintage Market & Festival returns to the 1940 Air Terminal Museum. This year they're celebrating fashion and style from Asia and the Middle East, giving the event an exotic twist and ensuring a few surprises. Come for the preview party and fashion show on Friday night, then return the next day and shop till you drop from new and favorite vintage vendors at the market and festival. Ten women are competing for Ms. Houston Vintage, ready to steal the crown from last year's winner, Ava Howard. Come check out the vintage cars and see if you can guess which one will be named "Queen's Choice" this year.
7-11 p.m. November 9 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. November 10, 1940 Air Terminal Museum, 8325 Travelair, houstonvintage.com, $5 to $25.
Mysogynist Don Alfonso is so convinced that all women are tramps that, when two soldiers brag that their fiancées will always be faithful, the old philosopher can't resist a wager. What ensues in Così fan tutte, presented by Opera in the Heights, a sublime two act opera buffa by Mozart that pits plotting housekeeper and jaded skeptic against the virtuous brides to be, who also happen to be sisters. Disguises, people behaving badly and trickery soon lead audience members into the bedroom, out to the garden and ultimately back to a rewarding, if unlikely, fairytale ending. Singing the parts of the betrothed are soprano Katy Lindhart, mezzo-soprano Anne Maguire, tenor Andrew Surrena and baritone Adam Richardson. Singing the roles of the manipulative puppetmasters are soprano Ariana Wehr and bass Benjamin Sieverding. In Italian with English surtitles.
7:30 p.m. November 9, 15 and 17; 2 p.m. November 11; Opera in the Heights; 1703 Heights Boulevard; 713-861-5303; operaintheheights.org/cosi; $40.50 to $94.50.
Peace was finally given a chance on November 11, 1918, when Allies of World War I and Germany agreed to a cessation of hostilities on the Western Front. Texas Parks and Wildlife is commemorating the centennial of Armistice Day with a special event aboard the Battleship Texas, our state's largest remaining artifact from that war. Enjoy tours of the battleship from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, then return for a 6:30 p.m. screening of The Battle of the Somme at the San Jacinto Monument Theater. Come back Sunday for free access to the battleship in honor of Veterans Day, including a public commemoration from 10 a.m. to noon on the ship's bow.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. November 10, 6:30 p.m. November 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site, 3523 Independence Parkway South, LaPorte, 281-479-2431, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/battleship-texas and facebook.com/events/253683055285333, free to $12.
Houston Cinema Arts Festival has announced the 15 finalists for CineSpace 2018, narrowed down from more than 250 submissions of films that use NASA-captured imagery. The short list includes a doc about female Mexican astronauts, a look back at last year's total solar eclipse, animation, and a trio of music videos. We're digging director Aidan Brezonick's Isaac Asimov-inspired video for "Tape Machine" from STRFKR's fourth studio album, Being No One, Going Nowhere. Come view the shorts, get ready to embark to unknown worlds, and see if you agree with the winners that have been selected by Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater. Filmmakers are competing for $26,000 in total prize money and the winners will be announced at the screening.
9 p.m. November 10, Rice Media Center, 2030 University Boulevard, 713-348-4853, cinemahtx.org/event/cinespace-2018, $12.
Whether you've recently discovered Michael McKean on Better Call Saul or you remember the golden days of television with Laverne & Shirley and Happy Days, everybody can meet in the middle when he teams up with Christopher Guest in This is Spinal Tap. Alamo Drafthouse is turning this cult classic into an interactive party. After all, it's such a fine line between stupid and clever. If the controls can be turned up to 11 then certainly you can turn up to Alamo on 11/11 to "C'mon and smell the glove." Big hair optional.
6 p.m. November 11, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - LaCenterra, 2707 Commercial Center Boulevard, Katy, 281-492-6900, drafthouse.com/houston/show/this-is-spinal-tap-movie-party, $14.07.
