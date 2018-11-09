5 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: Spinal Tap, CineSpace and a Battleship

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. This weekend in Houston we've got a vintage fashion show and a throwback screening of the world’s greatest mockumentary. For the new, Opera in the Heights has a completely different concept from when it last presented Mozart's most controversial work. More than 250 filmmakers borrowed from NASA's hefty image bank to create entries for CineSpace 2018, and the winners get announced Saturday night. The Battleship Texas was painted in blue camouflage paint to help avoid detection by air, and that WWI artifact is hosting Armistice Day and Veterans Day events. From spaceships to battleships, we've got you covered.

Yesterday's fashion is today's chic, and we're sure to see men in zoot suits and fedoras and women in polka dots and retro swimwear when Houston Vintage Market & Festival returns to the 1940 Air Terminal Museum. This year they're celebrating fashion and style from Asia and the Middle East, giving the event an exotic twist and ensuring a few surprises. Come for the preview party and fashion show on Friday night, then return the next day and shop till you drop from new and favorite vintage vendors at the market and festival. Ten women are competing for Ms. Houston Vintage, ready to steal the crown from last year's winner, Ava Howard. Come check out the vintage cars and see if you can guess which one will be named "Queen's Choice" this year.