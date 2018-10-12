5 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: K-Fest, Mutt Struttin' and Hangar Bash

We've got several cultural milestones this weekend in Houston. The Houston Italian Festival turns 40 (read more from our food writers) and the Korean Festival marks its tenth anniversary this year. And while the dogs will be strutting their stuff to save shelter animals, the divas from RuPaul's Drag Race are going to werq up the Wortham stage. Beer makes its debut at the Lone Star Flight Museum and Sculpture Month Houston hosts a public kick-off with amazing installations at the spooky, eerie silos.
Korean Festival Houston is transforming Discovery Green into a cultural wonderland with tasting zones and a folk village where visitors can learn origami and calligraphy or play Jegi Chagi or Yut Nori. Oh, and did you hear those teenie bopper shrieks? K-Pop band BAIKAL headlines, and we'll also see the prelim winners from K-Pop World Festival, plus demonstrations of dance, taekwondo, martial arts and the western percussion sounds of Woori Samulnori. Admission is free, but bring cash for cool merch and spicy/sweet foods.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. October 13, Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, kfesthouston.com, free.
Lace up your shoes and leash up your pup because it's time to Strut Your Mutt in support of Harris County Animal Shelter. Even folks without a dog can take part in the leisurely walk, than hang out afterwards with other animal lovers, food trucks, vendors and fun activities. It's normal to feel helpless thinking about the more than 4,100 animals euthanized daily in our country, but why not join Friends of CountyPets, the animal shelter's 501c3 group, in their mission to "save them all" by registering as a team or donating to a team member?
8 a.m.-noon, October 13, Stude Park, 1031 Stude, 281-999-3191, support.bestfriends.org or friendsofcountypets.org.
Hangar Bash will be Lone Star Flight Museum's first ever beer fest, but we suspect it won't be its last. There's something sophisticated about the thought of hanging out with world-class and vintage airplanes, noshing on barbecue and washing it all down with hops among the props (propellers). General admission gets visitors a beer passport (up to 48 ounces of beer) and a barbecue plate; VIP tix get you in the door sooner, reserved seating, and unlimited barbecue by LoneStar Cowboy Cookers. Pro tip: Designate a driver and live to see another day; he or she can attend for just $25.
4-8 p.m. October 13, Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Avenue, 346-708-2517, lonestarflight.org, $50 to $75.
Sculpture Month Houston continues all over Houston, with more than 40 art spaces, commercial galleries and non-profits joining the biennial showcase. But at the center of it all are five curated spaces: SITE Gallery Houston in the spooky and eerie Silos at Sawyer Yards, the 1940 Air Terminal Museum, The Glassell School of Art, a defunct IM Pei-designed control tower at Bush Intercontinental Airport (that's random) and Rudolph Blume Fine Art/ArtSan Gallery. Some of the participating spaces are already blowing and going, so be sure to check out all the deets on the website to find work by Hillerbrand + Magsamen, Jesus Moroles, Tommy Gregory, Jeff Forster and Michelle Matthews, among (many, many) others. And don't miss the public kick-off party at SITE Gallery Houston this Saturday night.
6-9 p.m., October 13, SITE Gallery Houston, 1502 Sawyer, sculpturemonthhouston.org, free.
The hallowed stage of the Wortham Theater Center might never recover when the Official RuPaul's Drag Race World Tour returns with an all new show for 2018. Werq The World is hosted by Bob the Drag Queen (RpDR's season eight winner) with over the top production numbers that — according to Voss Events' Brandon Voss — "will leave fans gagging." With big hair, bigger personalities and plenty of sick performances from those who've walked RuPaul's runway, plus plenty of flash and pizazz, this looks like a great night out with the guys, gals or gays.
9 p.m. October 13, Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas, 832-487-7041, vossevents.com/events/werq-the-world or tickets.houstonfirsttheaters.com, $54 to $64.
