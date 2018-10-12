5 Best Bets This Weekend in Houston: K-Fest, Mutt Struttin' and Hangar Bash

We've got several cultural milestones this weekend in Houston. The Houston Italian Festival turns 40 (read more from our food writers) and the Korean Festival marks its tenth anniversary this year. And while the dogs will be strutting their stuff to save shelter animals, the divas from RuPaul's Drag Race are going to werq up the Wortham stage. Beer makes its debut at the Lone Star Flight Museum and Sculpture Month Houston hosts a public kick-off with amazing installations at the spooky, eerie silos.

Korean Festival Houston is transforming Discovery Green into a cultural wonderland with tasting zones and a folk village where visitors can learn origami and calligraphy or play Jegi Chagi or Yut Nori. Oh, and did you hear those teenie bopper shrieks? K-Pop band BAIKAL headlines, and we'll also see the prelim winners from K-Pop World Festival, plus demonstrations of dance, taekwondo, martial arts and the western percussion sounds of Woori Samulnori. Admission is free, but bring cash for cool merch and spicy/sweet foods.