Give Blood and Food; Get Stuff This Weekend At The Edwards Marq*E

If you're feeling the urge to part with some of your blood and our foodstuff, this weekend is a good time to do so, so long as you do it at the Regal Edwards Marq*E.The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is holding a mobile drive at the Marq*E on Friday, March 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each donor will get posters for upcoming moviesand. A lucky few will also receive aposter.Donors are strongly encouraged to sign up online, which you can do here And then, on the following day (Saturday, March 6 the Marq*E will host a food drive for the Houston Food Bank , with assistance from the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston Fan Group . The event takes place from noon to 6 p.m., is being held in conjunction with Free Comic Book Day. Everyone bringing non-perishable food items will receive free comic books, courtesy of Bedrock City Comic Company This Saturday is also the 20th Free Comic Book Day held at the Marq*E, and there will be cosplayers and photo opportunities galore, so consider combing your hair/wearing pants.To sum up:Blood Drive/free posters: Friday, May 5 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.Food Drive/free comic books: Saturday, May 6 from noon to 6 p.m.The Marq*E is at 7600 Katy Freeway, Houston.