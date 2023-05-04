Give Blood and Food; Get Stuff This Weekend At The Edwards Marq*E

If you're feeling the urge to part with some of your blood and our foodstuff, this weekend is a good time to do so, so long as you do it at the Regal Edwards Marq*E.
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is holding a mobile drive at the Marq*E on Friday, March 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each donor will get posters for upcoming movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Blue Beetle, and The Flash. A lucky few will also receive a Return of the Jedi poster.
Donors are strongly encouraged to sign up online, which you can do here.
And then, on the following day (Saturday, March 6 the Marq*E will host a food drive for the Houston Food Bank, with assistance from the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston Fan Group. The event takes place from noon to 6 p.m., is being held in conjunction with Free Comic Book Day. Everyone bringing non-perishable food items will receive free comic books, courtesy of Bedrock City Comic Company.
This Saturday is also the 20th Free Comic Book Day held at the Marq*E, and there will be cosplayers and photo opportunities galore, so consider combing your hair/wearing pants.
To sum up:
Blood Drive/free posters: Friday, May 5 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Food Drive/free comic books: Saturday, May 6 from noon to 6 p.m.
The Marq*E is at 7600 Katy Freeway, Houston.