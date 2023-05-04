Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Give Blood and Food; Get Stuff This Weekend At The Edwards Marq*E

May 4, 2023 4:00AM

You'd give blood for Randolph Scott...I mean, Optimus Prime.
You'd give blood for Randolph Scott...I mean, Optimus Prime. Paramount Pictures
If you're feeling the urge to part with some of your blood and our foodstuff, this weekend is a good time to do so, so long as you do it at the Regal Edwards Marq*E.

The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is holding a mobile drive at the Marq*E on Friday, March 5, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Each donor will get posters for upcoming movies Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Blue Beetle, and The Flash. A lucky few will also receive a Return of the Jedi poster.

Donors are strongly encouraged to sign up online, which you can do here.

And then, on the following day (Saturday, March 6 the Marq*E will host a food drive for the Houston Food Bank, with assistance from the Star Wars Enthusiasts of Houston Fan Group. The event takes place from noon to 6 p.m., is being held in conjunction with Free Comic Book Day. Everyone bringing non-perishable food items will receive free comic books, courtesy of Bedrock City Comic Company.

This Saturday is also the 20th Free Comic Book Day held at the Marq*E, and there will be cosplayers and photo opportunities galore, so consider combing your hair/wearing pants.

To sum up:
Blood Drive/free posters: Friday, May 5 from 3:30 to 8 p.m.
Food Drive/free comic books: Saturday, May 6 from noon to 6 p.m.

The Marq*E is at 7600 Katy Freeway, Houston.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Peter Vonder Haar writes movie reviews for the Houston Press and the occasional book. The first three novels in the "Clarke & Clarke Mysteries" - Lucky Town, Point Blank, and Empty Sky - are out now.
Contact: Pete Vonder Haar

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation